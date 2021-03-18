The tenth episode of ‘NCIS’ season 18 takes us into a gory case involving dogs who are mysteriously injured. The team tries to chase after a man who suspiciously keeps a trailer parked in the spot where they find an injured dog. If you want to jog your memory, you can head to the recap section at the bottom. But for now, let us dive into the details for the upcoming episode – ‘NCIS’ season 18 episode 11.

NCIS Season 18 Episode 11 Release Date

‘NCIS’ season 18 episode 11 will air on April 6, 2021, at 8/7c on CBS. Each episode has a runtime of approximately 45 minutes. The show is on a three-week-long hiatus, after which it is expected to return with a new episode.

Where To Stream NCIS Season 18 Episode 11 Online?

If you’re excited to watch ‘NCIS’ season 18 episode 11, you can tune in to CBS at the above-mentioned date and time. Another option is to access the latest episode a day after its original broadcast on the official CBS website or Paramount+ (previously known as CBS All Access). The latest episodes can also be streamed on VOD and Live-TV platforms like iTunes, Apple TV, Youtube TV, FandangoNOW, FuboTV, Amazon Prime, and Vudu. Season 18 is also available on DirecTV, where you can stream it. Seasons 3 and 14 are additionally available on Sling TV if you want to re-watch or catch up on previous episodes.

NCIS Season 18 Episode 11 Spoilers

CBS has not released an official update for ‘NCIS’ season 18 episode 11 as of yet. But as soon as the synopsis is out, we will surely update this section for you. Needless to say, the upcoming episode is expected to be quite exciting as the NCIS will live to save another day.

NCIS Season 18 Episode 10 Recap

‘NCIS’ season 18 episode 10 is titled ‘Watchdog.’ The NCIS investigates a roadside accident in Falls Church. Gibbs tries to look into the case of a dog that is found battling a gunshot wound. As they bring it in for treatment, the team learns that two more dogs have been treated in the same place before, suffering similar injuries. They find the dog’s owner, who gives away a tip regarding a suspicious man.

Gibbs looks into it and finds his trailer by a pond. He finds numerous Pitbulls drowned, all tied to a rope. As Gibbs spots the owner of the trailer, he angrily charges into him and knocks him to the ground. He then tells the team at the headquarters to disclose the truth. But McGee, Torres, and Bishop make up a story about the man tripping and falling. Gibbs is in deep trouble as there is a case against him now.

Even the old lady (the owner of the dog) refuses to testify against the abuser, who is currently being treated at the hospital. He seems to have a number of excuses lined up against all accusations fired at him. McGee then finds bodycam footage that shows a bloodstain on the abuser’s shirt. Kasie then connects the blood to the dog that they found at the scene. The culprit named Stana leaves the hospital, after which the NCIS team follows him due to a tracker on his poodle and finds him erasing his crime scene. Vance is then the one assigned to declare the punishment for Stana. But Gibbs admits to having wanted to kill him, which is why Vance suspends Gibbs. He then hands in his badge and gun.

Read More: NCIS Filming Locations