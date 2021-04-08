The 11th episode of ‘NCIS’ season 18 is about the murder of a hitman named Flint. What is more interesting is the fact that the team now has to find out and protect the person Flint had been trying to kill. For more details about the rest of the episode, you can read the recap. But first, here are the details about ‘NCIS’ season 18 episode 12!

NCIS Season 18 Episode 12 Release Date

‘NCIS’ season 18 episode 12 is slated to release on April 20, 2021, at 8/7c on CBS. Each episode is around 45 minutes long. The show is currently on a mid-season hiatus.

Where To Stream NCIS Season 18 Episode 12 Online?

‘NCIS’ airs on CBS, and you need a cable connection to watch the upcoming episode on TV. The latest episode can also be watched a day after its original broadcast on the official CBS website or Paramount+ (previously known as CBS All Access). You can also stream the episodes on VOD and Live-TV platforms like iTunes, Apple TV, Youtube TV, FandangoNOW, FuboTV, Amazon Prime, and Vudu. Season 18 is additionally available on DirecTV, where you can watch it. Seasons 3 and 14 are also available on Sling TV if you want to re-watch or catch up on older episodes.

NCIS Season 18 Episode 12 Spoilers

‘NCIS’ season 18 episode 12 is called ‘Sangre,’ which is Spanish for blood. Going by the title of the episode, fans are worried about what it might lead to. With death and danger primarily forming the premise of season 18, things might get more serious. Or the title could be nothing more alarming than a symbolic or metaphorical representation of a case. We might also see Marcie return with full force and vigor while Phineas will become part of Gibb’s narrative. Other than that, fans also hope to see Fornell, who might be dealing with his daughter Emily’s death.

NCIS Season 18 Episode 11 Recap

‘NCIS’ season 18 episode 11 is called ‘Gut Punch,’ and sees the team suffer the consequences for having covered for Gibbs, who is now suspended. The team is on Covid compliance duty at a foreign affairs summit. They are being prodded by reporters who are hungry for the whole scoop. Gibbs is completely silent about it. He does not want to make a fuss. The team is upset about being stuck on Covid duty when they have a murder case to investigate.

A man named Jesse Flint was murdered as he was awaiting trial for charges pressed against him by his girlfriend. The case gets assigned to the night-shift team that has Sawyer in it. He hates Gibbs and his entire group. Yet, they refuse to back off. Torres finds evidence leading him to Flint, who had been on duty at the Secretary of Defense’s property before dying. On further investigation, they find a hoard of weapons in Flint’s possession. The team finally figure that Flint was hired to take down the new Secretary of Defense.

Sawyer, on the other hand, is furious at having his case cut open like that. He then hands them new assignments which require them to do grunt work. But they ignore his command and keep digging deeper into the case. They find a musician called Kendle Radcliffe, who has killed himself. He was present at the SecDef’s party on the day Flint died. The man also killed Flint with the same gun he used to shoot himself. Torres, Bishop, and McGee then find a needle bearing traces of liquid potassium among Flint’s items. They hurry to stop the secretary from drinking his champagne. Someone had attempted to kill him. Meanwhile, Gibbs reveals everything to a journalist.

