The 12th episode of ‘NCIS’ season 18 sheds light upon the dysfunctional Torres family. Nick’s father, Miguel, left back in 1989 and has not shown up ever since. However, a murder case points the team in his direction, and Nick is terrified at learning that his father is a potential suspect! The episode truly gave us a lot to think about, and if you want to check out the recap, you can skim through the section at the bottom. As we move on, here are the particulars for ‘NCIS’ season 18 episode 13!

NCIS Season 18 Episode 13 Release Date

‘NCIS’ season 18 episode 13 is scheduled to release on May 4, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. Each episode has a runtime of around 45 minutes.

Where To Stream NCIS Season 18 Episode 13 Online?

You can tune in to CBS and watch ‘NCIS’ season 18 episode 13 as and when it airs on TV, provided you have a cable network. The details for the same have been mentioned above. You can also watch the upcoming episode online on CBS’s official website or Paramount+ (previously known as CBS All Access), a day after its original broadcast.

The show can additionally be streamed on VOD and Live-TV platforms like iTunes, Apple TV, Youtube TV, FandangoNOW, FuboTV, Amazon Prime, and Vudu. Season 18 is also available to watch on DirecTV. You can also access seasons 3 and 14 on Sling TV, if you ever feel like watching it.

NCIS Season 18 Episode 13 Spoilers

‘NCIS’ season 18 episode 13 is titled ‘Misconduct.’ In the episode, the team will investigate a road accident causing a biker’s death. It will be a case of hit and run where the other vehicle must have fled the scene after ramming into the bike. Meanwhile, Gibbs will face a financial advisor who has been accused of stealing millions from his Navy clients.

The thirteenth episode will feature a trial in court, where Gibbs will testify against the man. It seems as if Gibbs will be significantly affected by the case, and if that is to happen, we might see him interact more with Vance. Together, they might try to resolve the situation. You can check out the promo for the next episode here!

NCIS Season 18 Episode 12 Recap

In ‘NCIS’ season 18 episode 12 called ‘Sangre,’ we learn that Nick Torres’ father left his family in Panama in 1989. The scene then shifts to the present, where NCIS is investigating the murder of Marine Richard Larson, and DNA evidence leads to the Torres family. Nick and McGee then catch his father, Miguel Torres, who denies having done the deed. Nick subsequently narrates his troubled past in front of Bishop. It is revealed that Miguel’s departure had caused permanent damage to the family.

After a thorough search, guns, cash, and a photo of ex-Marine Thomas Baird are found in Miguel’s room. But Vance lets him off the hook because Miguel turns out to be a CIA operative. Moreover, Baird is allegedly responsible for murdering several CIA agents. A distraught Nick wants to opt out of the case, but Vance persuades him to stay.

Baird then kidnaps a bank manager who has three million dollars stored in a shell company. Torres and Miguel are just about to bust him when Baird pleads innocence and reveals that there is a CIA agent, Pamela Walsh, responsible for embezzling money. The real culprit, Walsh, shows up right then after being informed by Miguel’s superiors and opens gunfire. Nick stabs her with a knife. In the end, Nick patches things up with his father, but he disappears again, leaving Nick stunned.

