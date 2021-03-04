‘NCIS’ season 18’s eighth episode is about a terrorizing incident in Afghanistan that the NCIS investigates. Sloane is somehow the central focus of this tragic mess which compels her to visit the site along with Gibbs. You can read the detailed recap we have provided to jog your memory. But first, let us go through the synopsis of the upcoming episode – ‘NCIS’ season 18 episode 9.

NCIS Season 18 Episode 9 Release Date

‘NCIS’ season 18 episode 9 will air on March 9, 2021, at 8/7c on CBS. Every episode has a runtime of approximately 45 minutes.

Where To Stream NCIS Season 18 Episode 9 Online?

If you want to follow the show on TV, you can tune in to CBS at the above-mentioned timeslot. If you’re looking for options online, then you can access the show for free through the official CBS website. The latest episodes are available online a day after they air on TV. ‘NCIS’ season 18 episode 9 can also be streamed on VOD and Live-TV platforms like iTunes, Apple TV, Youtube TV, FandangoNOW, FuboTV, Amazon Prime, and Vudu. You can additionally stream season 18 on DirecTV. Seasons 3 and 14 are also available on Sling TV if you want to re-watch previous episodes.

NCIS Season 18 Episode 9 Spoilers

‘NCIS’ season 18 episode 9 is titled ‘Winter Chill,’ where NCIS will dive into the competitive world of food trucks after finding a man frozen to death in the back of one. Here’s a promo you can watch!

NCIS Season 18 Episode 8 Recap

‘NCIS’ season 18 episode 8 is titled ‘True Believer.’ The episode opens with Sloane’s revelation that she has decided to move on in life and has made an offer on a house in Costa Rica. As hinted in the previous episodes, she is ready to leave NCIS, and Gibbs is the bearer of the news. But they are soon interrupted by alarming information about a school bus in Afghanistan being hijacked by the Taliban. The terrorists have also left a message on one of the windows reading “SLOANE NCIS.” The bus driver is dead, and four young girls have been abducted.

Sloane and Gibbs head to the region to investigate the case. Meanwhile, Bishop, Torres, McGee, and Kasie look for the person who assisted the Taliban and find a suspect: a hacktivist known as The Albatross. In Afghanistan, Gibbs and Sloane encounter a man called Nadi who helps them with the case. Evidence suggests that Jack’s long-distance friend Darya is involved. They subsequently discover live footage of the girls being auctioned off, and one of them makes it back safe. But they fail to extract any clues out of her.

Darya, on the other hand, is dead, which devastates Sloane. She plans to search for the girls herself, but Gibbs confronts her and suggests waiting for backup. Meanwhile, the team finds a way to track the three remaining victims of the bus incident by looking into the bus route intel shared with the culprit. Gibbs comes to know that Sloane plans to settle in Afghanistan and continue Darya’s legacy of helping the people. Gibbs is naturally disappointed. They share a good-bye kiss before finally parting ways.

