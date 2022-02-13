NCIS Season 19 Episode 14 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

In the eleventh episode, the NCIS is left with a hologram that resembles the dead body. They know that the organization that gave birth to the hologram could be responsible for her death. Not only that, but the victim had a strained relationship with her daughter Ruby. The rest of the details have been stated in the recap. If you’re awaiting episode 13 of the show’s current edition, we’d like to prepare you for what’s to come!

NCIS Season 19 Episode 13 Release Date

Unfortunately the show is on a break set to last till the end of the month. Having said that, ‘NCIS’ season 19 episode 13 will premiere on February 28, 2022, at 9 pm ET on CBS. The show usually follows a weekly release pattern, with new episodes arriving on Mondays. Every episode has a runtime of approximately 50-55 minutes each.

Where to Stream NCIS Season 19 Episode 13 Online?

You can watch ‘NCIS’ season 19 episode 13 on your TV screens as and when it airs on CBS at the date and time mentioned above. After its television broadcast, the new episode will become available to watch online on CBS’ official website and the streaming service Paramount+. You can also opt to watch the upcoming episode on Live-TV platforms like FuboTV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Xfinity. The latest episodes are available on VOD services such as iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, Spectrum, and Amazon Prime Video (with a Paramount+ subscription).

NCIS Season 19 Episode 13 Spoilers

In the tenth episode of season 19, titled ‘The Helpers,’ the death of an intruder at Quantico will be investigated and, Jimmy and Kasie are exposed to a deadly biotoxin, and the NCIS team will call on Doctor Carol Wilson (Meredith Eaton)

for help as they race to find the antidote. Also, Torres will try to distract Jimmy’s daughter, who came to the office to spend the day with her dad

NCIS Season 19 Episode 12 Recap

The ninth episode, titled ‘Collective Memory,’ the NCIS team head towards a landfill where a Navy lieutenant, Kane Lantz, loses his life. On top of that, he is missing an eyeball. A few seconds later, Agent Collins from the Defense Intelligence Agency marches in and takes over without any explanation. Director Vance and Parker hear about a missing laptop that had been snatched from Lantz. His brother Alex Russo enters the picture and then discloses that he stole his brother’s laptop in exchange for money. When Lantz tried to get it back, he died.

The team chance upon a fight club after they begin to investigate Lantz’s injuries. However, a man named Maxim Dovhal discloses that the people he works for run a human trafficking extortion ring. Torres and Sawyer then dress up as two cage fighters with McGee leading the way. Torres tackles a giant inside the ring while Sawyer sneaks into the back room and finds an eyeball being preserved. Torres is ravaged by the giant in the ring. He seems to be having internal issues which coax him to inflict more pain upon himself by entering the ring.

However, Torres beats the giant in the end, They attempt to meet the boss, Sammy but when they finally meet, Sammy immediately gets suspicious causing the goons to pull out their arms. However, NCIS agents show up on time and bust the trafficking ring. Dovhal reunites with his estranged wife who was being chased after by the thugs. Torres has a conversation with Palmer and he too asks why he was so angry lately. Torres was reeling from his father figure leaving his life.

Read More: Why Did Pauley Perrette’s Abby Leave NCIS? Where is She Now?