NCIS Season 19 Episode 2: Release Date and Spoilers

In the premiere episode of ‘NCIS’ season 19, We learn whether Gibbs is alive or has succumbed to the explosion on his boat. His team members are investigating a serial killer reported to have killed numerous victims whose bodies have been found over different locations. One of them leads them to a surprising encounter! To know what else happens in the first episode, you can go through the recap we have laid out for you at the end. Now, here is everything ‘NCIS’ season 19 episode 2 might reveal!

NCIS Season 19 Episode 2 Release Date

‘NCIS’ season 19 episode 2 will premiere on September 27, 2021, at 9 pm ET on CBS. The nineteenth season premiere marks the show’s move to Monday night after the preceding season aired on Tuesdays. The latest season is expected to contain 19 episodes that are approximately 45 minutes long.

Where To Stream NCIS Season 19 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘NCIS’ season 19 episode 2 on your TV screens as and when it airs on the network at the date and time mentioned above. After the new episode airs on television, it will become available to watch online on CBS’ official website or Paramount+. You can also opt to stream the upcoming episode on VOD and Live-TV platforms like iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, FuboTV, Amazon Prime, DirecTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Spectrum, and Xfinity.

NCIS Season 19 Episode 2 Spoilers

In the second episode, titled ‘Nearly Departed,’ Gibbs and the gang will strenuously investigate the case of the serial killer. Although the team is complete now that their former boss is back, things are set to turn awry once they discover that there is someone else trying to enter the picture. That person might be tracking the case as well! Here is a promo for the upcoming episode!

NCIS Season 19 Episode 1 Recap

In the season 19 premiere, titled ‘Blood in the Water,’ Gibbs crawls out of the lake with a massive injury. He later runs into a woman named Thelma, who nurses him under the supervision of her husband Virgil, a retired veterinarian who has experience in patching up wounds. Almost instantly, they assume he is a part of a gang from the lake’s north shore, but he finds a way to convince them to let him make a phone call.

The first person he reaches out to is McGee, who is asked to keep his reporter friend safe. Armed with a rifle, Gibbs makes his way towards a desolate ranger station on the north shore, where he surprisingly finds Special Agent Jessica Knight, McGee, and Torres, who were guided by an investigation into the same location that is soon flooded by a trio of gang members. After a violent show of pistols, they finally surrender.

McGee and Gibbs move on to the next phase of the investigation. Elsewhere, Torres bumps into Jimmy Palmer, who senses that Nick and Ellie might have been previously involved with each other. As the team continues to look into the boat explosion, they find evidence that leads them to Marcie, who is suspiciously assumed to have had a thing with Gibbs.

