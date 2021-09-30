NCIS Season 19 Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

In the second episode of ‘NCIS’ season 19, Gibbs and the team run their investigation from a hide-out to evade any unwanted attention. They realize that the killer is usually followed by a masked man, who later turns out to be someone significant. To know more about the murderer and the outsider that has forced himself into the case, check out the recap. Now, you can go through the details for ‘NCIS’ season 19 episode 3!

NCIS Season 19 Episode 3 Release Date

‘NCIS’ season 19 episode 3 will premiere on October 4, 2021, at 9 pm ET on CBS. The nineteenth season premiere marks the show’s move to Monday night after the preceding season aired on Tuesdays. Every episode is around an hour long.

Where To Stream NCIS Season 19 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘NCIS’ season 19 episode 3 on your TV screens as and when it airs on the network at the date and time mentioned above. After the new episode airs on television, it will become available to watch online on CBS’ official website or Paramount+. You can also opt to stream the upcoming episode on VOD and Live-TV platforms like iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, FuboTV, Amazon Prime (with a Paramount+ subscription) DirecTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Spectrum, and Xfinity.

NCIS Season 19 Episode 3 Spoilers

In the third episode titled ‘Road to Nowhere,’ Gibbs and Parker will set out for a road to locate one of the serial killer’s victims. Earlier it was teased that Alden Parker would stand in for Gibbs, who would’ve died in the explosion. However, that’s not the case, as these two experts will work alongside each other. As of now, they want to catch the serial killer who presumably had a motive behind his killings. It is also yet to be revealed how Parker is connected to the murders. Meanwhile, Agent Knight will go undercover at a large manufacturing company having ties to the murders. Here’s a promo for the next episode!

NCIS Season 19 Episode 2 Recap

In the second episode, titled ‘Nearly Departed,’ Gibb’s return proves to be helpful for the team, but the privileges of life are far out of their reach. Having no other option, they turn Thelma and Virgil’s barn into a workable office. In the middle of the investigation, Vance shows up to return Gibbs’ gun and badge, but he refuses to accept them. Using evidence from the case of the latest victim, they discover where the killer is most operational and also realize that he is usually tailed by a masked man.

After revealing himself as Alden Parker, the masked man additionally identifies as a former FBI Special Agent. After a violent tussle on the street, Gibbs catches the suspect named Tommy. After a brief deliberation, he gives Tommy away to the team. So it turns out that his real name is Paul Lemere, who was hired by a contract killer. Even before his interrogation is over, he outmuscles Knight and is just about to get away when Gibbs pulls the trigger. The man falls on the floor, dead.

Read More: What Happened to Jack Sloane on NCIS? Why Did Maria Bello Leave NCIS?