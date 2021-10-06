NCIS Season 19 Episode 4 Release Date and Spoilers

In the third episode of ‘NCIS’ season 19, Paul Lemere survives the bullet wound but urges Parker to let him talk to Gibbs. In exchange, Lemere is willing to disclose the whereabouts of the body of the first victim. However, he needs Gibbs to work for him, which is eventually allowed under Parker’s supervision. To know about the latest episode in detail, you can head to the recap. Now, here is all that you need to know about ‘NCIS’ season 19 episode 4!

NCIS Season 19 Episode 4 Release Date

‘NCIS’ season 19 episode 4 will premiere on October 11, 2021, at 9 pm ET on CBS. The nineteenth season marks the show’s move to Monday night after the preceding season aired on Tuesdays. Every episode has a runtime of approximately 50-55 minutes each.

Where To Stream NCIS Season 19 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘NCIS’ season 19 episode 4 on your TV screens as and when it airs on the network at the date and time mentioned above. After the new episode airs on television, it will become available to watch online on CBS’ official website or Paramount+. You can also opt to stream the upcoming episode on VOD and Live-TV platforms like iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, FuboTV, Amazon Prime Video (with a Paramount+ subscription), DirecTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Spectrum, and Xfinity.

NCIS Season 19 Episode 4 Spoilers

In the fourth episode, titled ‘Great Wide Open,’ Gibbs and McGee will begin the next part of the investigation that started off with Paul Lemere and has now led the NCIS team to an international company called Sonova Industries. They want to install a copper mine in Alaska and would destroy anyone who stands in their way. Gibbs and McGee will visit the site as the rest of the team assists from home to uncover the entire truth behind these killings. As per what evidence suggests, Sonova has already started to operate in Naktok Bay, Alaska. Here is a promo that might further pique your interest!

NCIS Season 19 Episode 3 Recap

The third episode of ‘NCIS’ season 19 is titled ‘Road to Nowhere.’ It kicks off moments after contract killer Paul Lemere gets shot. Although Gibbs gets chided because of his poor decision of putting a bullet in Lemere, the doctor treating him states that it isn’t a fatal wound. Gibbs didn’t aim with the intention of murder, and sure enough, Lemere survives. At the hospital, he tells FBI Special Agent Parker that the body of the first victim hasn’t been found yet.

The suspect would spill the location details in exchange for a chance to work with Gibbs. The three of them, as a result, drive to Upstate New York in search of the body, but Gibbs senses something off about the trip. So when they get off to eat, Gibbs leaves Parker and drives off alone with Lemere inside the car. He guides the perplexed agent to an abandoned house, where the body is apparently dumped. At Lemere’s request, the pair visit his wife’s grave, where he tells Gibbs that the area is rigged with boobie traps.

Therefore, after one last look, Lumere places his foot on a land mine resulting in an explosion that kills him. Meanwhile, the rest of the team at NCIS has been trying to track down Lemere’s boss, which leads them to the Pentagon, along with an obscure multi-national establishment called Sonova Industries. The company wanted to set up a copper mine in Alaska, but a few people opposed their plan. So, the murders are Sonova’s way of retaliating.

