NCIS Season 19 Episode 5 Release Date and Spoilers

The fourth episode of ‘NCIS’ season 19 marks Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ official exit from the NCIS team. Before that, he flees to Alaska to investigate another case related to Sonova Industries. Teaming up with McGee, Gibbs has to prevent the company from ravaging the environment and taking innocent lives. If you need to recall important events of the latest episode, you’ll find more details in the recap section. Now, here is all that ‘NCIS’ season 19 episode 5 might reveal!

NCIS Season 19 Episode 5 Release Date

‘NCIS’ season 19 episode 5 will premiere on October 18, 2021, at 9 pm ET on CBS. The show follows a weekly release pattern, with new installments dropping every Monday. Every episode has a runtime of approximately 50-55 minutes each.

Where To Stream NCIS Season 19 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘NCIS’ season 19 episode 5 on your TV screens as and when it airs on the network at the date and time mentioned above. After the new episode airs on television, it will become available to watch online on CBS’ official website and Paramount+. You can also opt to stream the upcoming episode on VOD and Live-TV platforms like iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, FuboTV, Amazon Prime Video (with a Paramount+ subscription), DirecTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Spectrum, and Xfinity.

NCIS Season 19 Episode 5 Spoilers

‘NCIS’ is expected to take a different turn after Gibbs’ decision to stay back in Alaska. Therefore, in the fifth episode, titled ‘Face the Strange,’ the NCIS team will have to function without his expertise on a new case involving the death of a Navy commander whose body blows up before Jimmy could inspect it. So it could very well be a case of suicide bombing.

With Gibbs gone, they are on their own, so it will be interesting to see how the team handles the investigation. Since Halloween is just around the corner, the upcoming episode could also revolve around that. To have a better grasp on what to expect from the fifth episode, check out the promo here!

NCIS Season 19 Episode 4 Recap

The fourth episode, titled ‘Great Wide Open,’ bids farewell to Gibbs as he parts ways with McGee towards the end. It is a relief that our favorite agent does not get prosecuted for shooting LeMere. However, he ends up having a tiff with Parker. So he begins to disregard the orders of his boss because of his amorality that interferes in their cases. Although Parker doesn’t report Gibbs to the authorities and even hands him his badge back, Gibbs refuses to be a part of the team.

Towards the beginning of the episode, Gibbs takes off to Alaska with McGee as his partner. They investigate the families of LeMere’s victims, and the first one, Libby, turns out to be a freelancer who had written a report on the irreversible environmental damage Sonova could inflict. Gibbs then suspects Sonia Eberhart, the CEO of Sonova, to have hired LeMere to kill her. Moreover, Libby had derived her report from a biologist who was LeMere’s second victim.

Gibbs fixates on apprehending Sonia, but the evidence ultimately trails back to Jen’s husband, Phil Hanover. He owns a portion of land on Naktok Bay, and Eberhard had offered to pay him if he got rid of all the opposing voices. So he hired LeMere to kill everyone who was against Sonova, digging out mines in Naktok. Marcie finally leads them to the culprit, who then ends up being arrested. Despite Gibbs running away to Alaska and evading his own arrest, Parker lets him go, and he chooses to stay back in the icy recesses of Naktok.

