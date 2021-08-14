Conceived by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill, ‘NCIS’ is a police procedural drama series of twists, turns, and political intrigue that revolves around the titular fictional team of special agents called the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The show is a spin-off of the legal procedural drama ‘JAG,’ also created by Bellisario. Since its premiere in September 2003, ‘NCIS’ has spawned eighteen seasons amidst overwhelming fanfare and critical acclaim.

Now a sprawling franchise of several spin-offs, the action thriller series needs no formal introduction to the television enthusiast. After the intense ending of season 18 on May 25, 2021, fans are ardently waiting for the follow-up installment. If you are curious about the release details and other specifics of ‘NCIS’ season 19, let us keep you posted.

NCIS Season 19 Release Date

When it comes to the fan-favorite police procedural show, fans are always craving for more. As one of the longest-running shows on television, ‘NCIS’ was bound to get renewed. The network revived the show for a nineteenth season on April 15, 2021, more than a month ahead of the ending of season 18. Now, we are glad to say that the wait is finally over! ‘NCIS’ season 19 is set to premiere on September 20, 2021, at 9 pm ET on CBS.

The upcoming season seemingly went into production on July 15, 2021, and will probably wrap up in a few months. Series co-star Wilmer Valderrama broke the news on his Instagram account.

NCIS Season 19 Cast: Who is in it?

Due to the nature of the show, it depends on a stable core cast while recruiting rotating cast members. Like the previous seasons, Mark Harmon will play the role of NCIS Supervisory Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs against David McCallum, who will essay the character of Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard. Among other prominent cast members, we will see Sean Murray (Senior Field Agent Timothy McGee), Rocky Carroll (NCIS Director Leon Vance), Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer), Wilmer Valderrama (Special Agent Nicholas Torres), and Diona Reasonover (Forensic Specialist Kasie Hines).

Among new additions, Katrina Law will essay a central role of NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, although you may already have seen her guest-starring in a few episodes from the eighteenth season. In another fresh addition to the cast, Gary Cole will don the garb of FBI Special Agent Alden Park. In other developments, Michael Weatherly may make a comeback as NCIS Senior Field Agent Anthony DiNozzo.

NCIS Season 19 Plot: What is it About?

The season finale of the eighteenth season opens with a damning revelation. The team probes into the case of a volatile arms dealer, but they come to know fellow agent Eleanor Bishop’s involvement in an NSA leak. McGee and Knight keep on fighting on behalf of Bishop, but the latter divulges about her complicity in the cover-up and leaves the team.

Meanwhile, Torres realizes that Bishop’s exit from the team is part of a larger mission that requires Bishop to go undercover. For earning trust in the enemy circle, she has to come off as a disgraced agent. After realizing the whole truth, Torres and Bishop have an intense argument, which ends in them kissing just before Bishop leaves the premises. On the other hand, Gibbs and Marcie have a hunch that the killer is closing in on them. Gibbs’ newly completed boat blows up in the ending spectacle, and Gibbs is saved by an inch.

Some characters die in the wake of the eighteenth season, while other characters make promises of a comeback. In the nineteenth season, the creators have some major changes in store. While all the details are not clear, the character of Ziva will most likely not be returning in the coming season. Officers Jack Sloane and Ellie Bishop leave at the end of the 18th season, so they will not appear in the next season.

Agent Jessica Knight, whom we meet at the end of the eighteenth season, will take up a major role in other major developments. A veteran of the REACT Team (Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Training Team), she will join NCIS as the new permanent member. Rest assured, the new season will reveal more mysteries and secrets in the process.

