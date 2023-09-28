Netflix’s Arctic Begins Production in Iqaluit and Nunavut in March 2024

Netflix’s upcoming show ‘Arctic’ is scheduled to commence filming in Iqaluit, Nunavut, in March 2024. The comedy series follows a young Inuk mother who wants to build a new future for herself, but it isn’t easy as she lives in a small Arctic town where everyone knows your business.

The shoot is set to take place in Iqaluit, the capital of Nunavut, which is known for its rich Inuit culture. The city has earlier hosted the production of several projects including ‘The Grizzlies,’ ‘Map of the Human Heart,’ ‘The Necessities of Life,’ ‘Heaven’s Floor,’ and ‘Two Lovers and a Bear.’

The series was created by Inuit writer and producer Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Inuit filmmaker Alethea Arnaquq-Baril. MacDonald is known for her work on the TV series ‘Qanurli.’ Arnaquq-Baril is recognized for helming the documentaries ‘Tunniit: Retracing the Lines of Inuit Tattoos’ and ‘Angry Inuk.’ The two previously collaborated as producers on the 2018 sports film ‘The Grizzlies,’ and the 2022 sci-fi film ‘Slash/Back.’ The duo also serve as executive producers on the project along with Miranda de Pencier, Susan Coyne, and Garry Campbell.

The details about the casting have been kept under wraps for now. The show is produced by MacDonald and Arnaquq-Baril’s Red Marrow Media along with Northwood Entertainment. CBC and APTN have also commissioned the series apart from Netflix. Speaking about the project, creators MacDonald and Arnaquq-Baril stated that the stories in the show come from their own experiences. “This series is full of stories that come straight from our hearts and our funny bones. We’ve drawn from our experiences as Inuit women living, laughing, crying, and living together while Native. We are so excited to work with all our incredible partners at CBC, Netflix, and APTN, and we can’t wait to start filming!” they said.

Executive producer Miranda de Pencier, who previously worked with MacDonald and Arnaquq-Baril on ‘The Grizzlies’ and the short film ‘Throat Song,’ also released a statement and said, “I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Stacey and Alethea for our third project together and excited for audiences to see this hilarious, unexpected and essential series that Stacey and Alethea have created.” Executive producer Susan Coyne added, “Stacey and Alethea have created a story that is very funny and clearly comes from the heart. I can’t wait to work with Stacey and Alethea to explore the lives, relationships, and emotional journeys of their amazing cast of characters.”

