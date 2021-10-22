Netflix’s Inside Job Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

What if all the wacky conspiracy theories are true? According to Netflix’s ‘Inside Job,’ they are! This entertaining adult animated series revolves around intelligent and inhibited scientist Reagan Ridley (Lizzy Caplan) and her eccentric coworkers at Cognito Inc., a shadow government organization that covertly controls the world. Created by Shion Takeuchi, ‘Inside Job’ is the streaming giant’s first in-house adult animation venture. It mixes the drama of a workplace comedy with the alarming quirkiness of outlandish conspiracy theories.

‘Inside Job’ is a potent mix of adult humor, a toxic father-daughter dynamic, absurd conspiracies (hello, lizard people!), bizarrely satirical takes on social issues, and crippling emotional crises. Needless to say, many are highly curious about this show’s future. Will ‘Inside Job’ get a second season? Will we get to see more of the Illuminati and the Flat-Earthers? Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Inside Job’ season 2.

Inside Job Season 2 Release Date

‘Inside Job’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on October 22, 2021, on Netflix. The season comprises 10 episodes with a runtime of 26-31 minutes each.

Well, what’s up with season 2? As of now, there is no official information regarding the renewal of ‘Inside Job.’ It is likely that Netflix is waiting to see how the first season performs before deciding upon the show’s future. However, considering the enormous and enduring success of other adult animated shows like ‘Bojack Horseman,’ ‘F is for Family,’ ‘Big Mouth,’ and ‘Rick and Morty,’ we won’t be surprised if ‘Inside Job’ returns for a second season. Plus, season 1 ends on a cliffhanger, so fans really do need a season 2 to see the fate of Ridley and Cognito Inc.

Showrunner Takeuchi certainly seems to have enough content for future episodes. “I wish that I could explore all the different side characters and the different departments that we didn’t get to see. [Because] You know in shorter orders, it’s like you got ten and you got eight. Like, you have to really pick and choose what you’re gonna put on screen,” she stated.

‘Inside Job’ has clearly established extremely explorable themes and storylines in its maiden voyage. “We have all this material that didn’t quite fit in that would be really fun to explore at some point,” Takeuchi added. It seems that with its witty and absurd premise, the plot possibilities are truly endless for ‘Inside Job.’ Additionally, when Netflix first ordered the adult animated series in 2019, it mentioned that the show would be 20 episodes long. It thus doesn’t seem impractical to assume that the streaming giant will recommission its first-ever in-house animated show for another season.

If ‘Inside Job’ does get the go-ahead for season 2, we might have to wait a while before it graces our screens. Considering all the information at hand and assuming that the renewal will come along soon, we can expect ‘Inside Job’ season 2 to premiere sometime in Q3 or Q4 2022. Till then, you can check out the trippy and entertaining quiz website the streaming giant has set up for fans wanting to apply to Cognito Inc. and check the level of their conspiracy-theory-related paranoia. Hey, if the site is any indication, we should be getting an official renewal announcement soon! Till then, let’s keep our fingers crossed and eyes wide open because the shadowy overlords are always watching.

