Developed from the novel ‘Druga szansa’ or ‘Second Chance’ by Katarzyna Berenika Muszczuk, ‘Open Your Eyes’ or ‘Otwórz oczy’ is a science fiction thriller drama series that explores themes like memory, institutionalization, inherent talent, and freedom. The show is set predominantly at the Second Chance memory disorders facility, where the protagonist, Julia (Maria Wawreniuk), is a patient. As she seemingly has both retrograde and anterograde amnesia, she doesn’t remember much about her life before coming to the treatment center. She comes to believe that she lost her parents in a tragic accident, which also caused her amnesia.

As the series progresses, Julia begins to have dreams and hallucinations that seem quite real to her. She also realizes that the staffers of the facility are may not be what they seem. Following its premiere, ‘Open Your Eyes’ season 1 received mostly positive reviews. If you are wondering when season 2 is coming out, we got you covered.

Open Your Eyes Season 2 Release Date

‘Open Your Eyes’ season 1 premiered on August 25, 2021, on Netflix. It has six episodes, each with a 40-55-minute runtime. Anna Jadowska and Adrian Panek directed the episodes. As for season 2, this is what we know.

Neither the Netflix executives nor the show creators have made any official statement about developing a second season of the show. The streaming giant seems to have developed a preference for Polish content. Its subscribers can access both old and popular Polish series and the original Netflix content created in Poland for the platform.

‘Open Your Eyes’ is part of that major boom in the Polish entertainment industry. Since its premiere, the audience’s response has been good, making a second season a genuine possibility. The first season ends on a cliffhanger, leaving several questions unanswered. These questions can potentially be addressed in the next season. Although ‘Open Your Eyes’ is based on a single book, the show creators can continue developing the story and expanding it whatever way they want.

It ultimately depends upon how many viewers watch the first season. If ‘Open Your Eyes’ manages to replicate some portion of the success of other Netflix original shows like ‘The Witcher’ and ‘Ozark,’ then its renewal is only a matter of time. And if that happens in the next few months, expect ‘Open Your Eyes’ season 2 to come out sometime in 2023.

Open Your Eyes Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In the season 1 finale, it is revealed that Julia’s real name is Karoline. She was involved in a car accident, after which she spent two weeks in a coma. After she wakes up, she discovers that she can’t play piano any longer and realizes that her talent has been taken away from her and given to Adam (Ignacy Liss), who doesn’t even recognize her any longer. As the season ends, Karolina back to the world of Second Chance to rescue her friends.

In the prospective season 2, we might learn more about the process of how talent is transferred from one person to the other. The purpose of the “mannequins” kept under the facility might be revealed. Adam, whose real name is Xavier, might find out what his father, Piotr, has done and willingly return to Second Chance to make amends. With Dr. Zofia in her corner, Karoline will probably encounter new antagonists in the next season.

