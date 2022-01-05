Netflix’s Rebelde Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Rebelde’ is a Mexican teen drama series that revolves around students from different socioeconomic backgrounds at the prestigious Elite Way School (EWS). Based on a wildly popular telenovela of the same name — which in turn draws inspiration from the Argentinian drama ‘Rebelde Way’ — the show focuses on the first-year students’ musical adventures and the looming threat of a secret society called the Lodge.

The musical comedy-drama, written by José Miguel Núñez and others and directed by Santiago Limón, explores the joys and perils of teenagehood, an amateur band, and the chaotic experience of high school. Naturally, fans are curious to know about the Netflix reboot’s fate. So, will the Spanish-language teen series have a second installment? Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Rebelde’ season 2.

Rebelde Season 2 Release Date

‘Rebelde’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on January 5, 2022, on Netflix. The season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 32-48 minutes each.

Yes, we know you’re curious about the show’s second season. Here’s what we can tell you. As of now, there’s no official information from Netflix regarding ‘Rebelde’ season 2; this is likely due to the fact that the streaming giant is presumably waiting to see how season 1 performs in terms of viewership and ratings before deciding upon the show’s fate.

However, we are of the opinion that the show will get renewed for a second season. This is largely due to the fact that the season 1 finale is open-ended and establishes the storylines for season 2. We see how MJ betrays The Nonames in the final leg of the competition; both MJ and her original band give stellar performances, but the fate of their group dynamic is left unanswered. Thus, it is likely that a second edition of the show will expand upon this plotline as well as others.

Now, it’s time to gauge when the second season will land. According to reports, filming for season 1 commenced in March 2021 and was wrapped up by September 2021. Usually, Netflix follows the trend of maintaining a year’s gap between the seasons of its shows. Therefore, keeping in mind the time required for renewal, production, and post-production, we think it isn’t too far-fetched to eye a 2023 release date for the second edition of the musical drama. Thus, fans can expect ‘Rebelde’ season 2 to premiere sometime in Q1 or Q2 2023. Of course, we still have to wait for the official renewal announcement, but we hope that it won’t take too long!

Rebelde Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If season 2 gets the go-ahead, we expect that most of the main cast will reprise their roles. This includes Azul Guaita Bracamontes as Jana Cohen, Andrea Chaparro as María José Sevilla a.k.a. MJ, Franco Masini as Luka Colucci, Sergio Mayer Mori as Estebán Torres, Jeronimo Cantillo as Guillermo “Dixon” Álvarez, and Lizeth Selene as Andrea “Andi” Agosti. It is also likely that we will again see Alejandro Puente as Sebastián “Sebas” Langarica-Funtanet, Giovanna Grigio as Emilia Alo, Estefanía Villarreal as Celina Ferrer, and Leonardo de Lozanne as Marcelo Colucci. Perhaps fresh faces will join the mix as well, with new characters butting heads with the older ones.

Rebelde Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 of the show focuses on the misadventures of MJ and her friends at the boarding school as they form The Nonames and decide to take part in The Battle of the Bands. Soon, however, chaos unfurls when a mysterious group called The Lodge begins to terrorize the students. We thus see how friendships are tested and each member’s troubling backstory comes to the surface as the final round of the competition approaches.

In the season finale, we find out that The Nonames are allowed to take part in the finals. However, due to school board politics, Luka is expelled instead of Sebastián, who is the leader of The Lodge. Then, in a surprising twist, after Emilia ditches Sebastián, MJ leaves her band and decides to perform with him instead. Ultimately, before The Nonames perform, they reveal onstage the deal they were offered by the school board and the truth about The Lodge.

Season 2, if greenlit, will likely explore the aftermath of the Battle of the Bands. We’ll probably get to see what MJ’s dynamic is like with The Nonames, and whether they will forgive her for her betrayal. Additionally, we might also find out about Luka’s fate and the future of Andi and Emilia’s romantic relationship. Of course, it is guaranteed that the EWS will see more teenage drama, musical rivalries, school board politics, and interpersonal conflicts.

