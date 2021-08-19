Created by Måns Mårlind, ‘The Defeated’ (Originally titled: ‘Shadowplay’) is an English-German bilingual mystery thriller series of political allure and historical fascination. Loosely based on the popular verse-tale ‘Max and Moritz,’ the series centers on Max McLaughlin, a Germany-bound NYPD policeman, as he embarks upon a quest to find his disappeared brother in the ruinous city of post-WWII Berlin. As Max probes further into his investigation, a story of conspiracy, deceit, and darkness reveals itself. However, glimpses of humanity shine through in little acts of kindness.

The sets are impeccably designed, and the story is told with poise. Upon its release, the series was received well by critics and fans, although some viewers granted mixed reviews. Following the overwhelming finale of the first season, you may already be curious about the prospects of ‘The Defeated’ season 2. In that case, let us keep you informed.

The Defeated Season 2 Release Date

‘The Defeated’ season 1 premiered on Netflix on August 18, 2021. Ahead of its release in the US, the series premiered in its home country Germany on October 30, 2020, on broadcast channel ZDF. The first season consists of 8 episodes.

Let us now divulge everything we know about the anticipated sophomore season of the intriguing mystery drama. Fans would be delighted to know that the creator Måns Mårlind conceived ‘The Defeated’ or ‘Shadowplay’ as a two-season show, split into two equal halves. Filming for the 8-episode long second season was scheduled to go underway in 2020 in Prague. However, as of early 2021, the filming seems to be still ongoing. Series co-star Logan Marshall-Green shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the set of the second season on January 20, 2021.

Although there is no official announcement regarding the release date just yet, we can make an informed guess by looking at the development details of the first season. Season 1 finished filming in September 2019, and the show was released more than a year later. Presumably, a lot of care went into the post-production chore. If the second season wraps up production by 2021, we assume that ‘The Defeated’ season 2 will premiere sometime in mid-2022 or later.

The Defeated Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

In all likelihood, all of the main cast members will reprise their roles in the sophomore season of the series. Taylor Kitsch will take up the lead role of NYPD policeman Max McLaughlin against Logan Marshall-Green, who plays Max’s estranged brother Moritz. Among other members of the cast ensemble, we will hopefully see Michael C. Hall (Tom Franklin), Tuppence Middleton (Claire Franklin), Nina Hoss (Elsie Garten), Benjamin Sadler (Leopold Garten).

The cast also comprises Ivan G’Vera (Alexander Izosimov), Mala Emde (Karin Mann), Maximilian Ehrenreich (Gad), and Sebastian Koch (Dr. Werner ‘Engelmacher’ Gladow). Some of the stars will most likely not return since their characters die in the finality of the first season. The list includes Lena Dörrie, whose character Trude is killed off by Gladow’s men, and Anne Ratte-Polle, whose character Marianne is assailed by Karin.

The Defeated Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The drama’s first season takes the audience to war-torn Berlin to initiate a story of manifold intrigues. American policeman Max McLaughlin tries to find his brother, but the quest gradually plunges him into the heart of an international mystery. In the first season finale, Moritz gets hold of Tom Franklin and takes him to a covert location intending to torture and kill.

Max is fast in reaching the place, and the brothers have a confrontation, which ends in Max shooting Moritz. However, wounded Moritz gets away, leaving Tom Franklin alive. In a separate but entwined story arc, Leopold is released by the Russians, and he reunites with Elsie. The police capture Karin and Gladow, but they have no concrete evidence to hold the latter.

The second season will probably pick up from the devastating finale of the first installment. We will see the finality of the blooming relationship between Max and Claire. On the other hand, Tom Franklin will perhaps be brought to justice. Moritz is still alive by the end of the first season, and he will return to inflict the wrath of vengeance upon Nazis and their supporters.

The popular fable comprises seven chapters, and the first season sees Moritz rewriting four of the seven chapters. This leaves the creator three additional chapters to work on. Moreover, both Tom Franklin and Werner Gladow, two seeming villain bosses in the story, are still alive – and the creator has ample directions for progressing the story. And with the final release of Leopold, Elsie may be inclined towards the Russians, which changes a lot of equations for the future season.

