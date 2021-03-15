Created by Lang Fisher and Mindy Kaling, ‘Never Have I Ever’ is a coming-of-age comedy-drama television series revolving around Devi Vishwakumar. Devi is an Indian-American teenager who wants to turn her life around after a disastrous freshman year at school. After her father passes away, she has a difficult time and wants to move on to more exciting experiences. However, she struggles to define her identity and find her place in her social circle.

The series first premiered on April 27, 2020, and received an overwhelmingly positive response from the critics. It has been noted for breaking Asian stereotypes and marking a significant moment for South Asian representation in Hollywood. In July 2020, it was reported that 40 million households had viewed the series. With the response that the show has gotten, it is not surprising that the fans are looking forward to another season. So, will there be a season 2? Here is all that you need to know!

Never Have I Ever Season 2 Release Date

‘Never Have I Ever’ season 1 landed in its entirety on April 27, 2020, on Netflix. The first season consists of ten episodes with a running time of 22-30 minutes each. With regard to the second season, here is the news. Netflix ordered the second installment of ‘Never Have I Ever’ on July 1, 2020, just two months after the release of season 1. The streaming platform’s official Twitter account announced the renewal with a video of the cast on a Zoom call.

However, the news of the official release date is still awaited. In November 2020, a video on social media confirmed that the series had gone into production for season 2, which has ten episodes. The first season had been filmed for three months, from July to October 2019, and released almost six months after it wrapped up filming. Given that the first season took nine months for production, season 2 may have additional challenges since it is filming during the pandemic. However, the second installment is set to return in 2021. We can expect ‘Never Have I Ever’ season 2 to release sometime in late 2021.

The cast of Never Have I Ever is hard at work on Season 2 and want to introduce you to their newest co-star: @megansuri! She plays a new student at Sherman Oaks High, whose confidence and radiance will pose an immediate threat to Devi. pic.twitter.com/nC6k8NNr2o — Netflix (@netflix) November 23, 2020

You may also be delighted to know that co-creator Kaling expressed that she has no intention of ending the show anytime soon. With regard to the ending of season 1, she told Collider, “Obviously, we would love to keep doing the show forever, so we wanted a cliffhanger and not to tie up everything with a little bow.”

Never Have I Ever Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

It has been confirmed that all the principal cast members in season 1 will reprise their roles in season 2. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will be seen as the protagonist Devi Vishwakumar, along with Poorna Jagannathan, who plays Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, Devi’s mother. Among others who will return are Sendhil Ramamurthy (Mohan Vishwakumar), Richa Moorjani (Kamala), Jaren Lewison (Ben Gross), Darren Barnet (Paxton Hall-Yoshida), Ramona Young (Eleanor Wong), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola Torres), and Rushi Kota (Prashant). Several new cast members who have joined the show include Megan Suri (Aneesa), Tyler Alvarez (Malcolm), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Mr. Kulkarni), and P.J. Byrne (Evan).

One of the most exciting aspects of the series is that former tennis player John McEnroe is the narrator. He is most likely to narrate all the episodes in season 2 as well. In season 1, an episode from Ben’s point perspective is narrated by Andy Samberg. Therefore, there is a possibility that an episode in the upcoming season may see things from Paxton’s point of view. Barnet has expressed that he would love it if Brad Pitt or James Franco could narrate that particular episode.

Never Have I Ever Season 2 Plot: What is it About?

By the end of the first season, Nalini decides to move back to India, much to Devi’s disappointment. Devi seems to have burned the bridges with her mother, Eleanor, and Fabiola and is living at Ben’s house. By the end of the final episode of the season, Devi reconciles with her friends and decides to join her mother and Kamala to spread Mohan’s ashes in the ocean. Devi is touched by Ben’s gesture and kisses him, while Paxton realizes his feelings for her.

In the second season, we may see Devi ride a new wave of “cool” in her school. Kaling teased that things between Devi and her mother may not remain smooth for long. She called attention to the fact that Devi is a “flawed character,” and just because she has promised to be good does not mean that she cannot mess things up. In the second season, Devi will also have to learn how to manage her temper while balancing her relationships. We will know whether Devi ends up having a boyfriend and if she and her mother end up moving to India.

