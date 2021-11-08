Never Have I Ever Season 3 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ is a comedy-drama show that focuses on an Indian-American teenager named Devi Vishwakumar. Reeling from the death of her father, Devi faces difficulties in navigating the rocky terrains of adolescence, familial drama, high school crushes, and self-discovery. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the coming-of-age series explores Devi’s emotional troubles and feisty interactions with friends and family.

Since its original premiere on April 27, 2020, the series has been lauded for its comedic yet insightful exploration of South Asian identities. Season 2 sees many of the characters coming out of their shells and embracing new situations. Most importantly, Devi finally gets together with Paxton! Needless to say, fans are eagerly waiting to see what’s in store for Devi and her beau. So, what’s up with the show’s third installment? Here’s everything you need to know!

Never Have I Ever Season 3 Release Date

‘Never Have I Ever’ season 2 landed in its entirety on July 15, 2021, on Netflix. The season consists of ten episodes with a runtime of 27-32 minutes each.

You must be curious to know about season 3. Well, prepare yourself for some good news! On August 19, 2021, Netflix announced the renewal of ‘Never Have I Ever’ for the third round. The news is certainly no shocker as the series is immensely popular worldwide, especially with those of South Asian descent. In a joint official statement, Kaling and Fisher said, “We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager.” A writers’ retreat for season 3 was organized in early October 2021, so work on the show’s upcoming iteration is definitely in full swing.

Seasons 1 and 2 of the show had a gap of a little more than a year between them. Plus, reports suggested that filming for the upcoming season is set to commence in late November 2021 and wrap up by Spring 2022. If things proceed smoothly and as planned, we can expect ‘Never Have I Ever’ season 3 to premiere sometime in Q3 2022.

Additionally, we might see more seasons of ‘Never Have I Ever’ in the future. “I don’t know how long it [‘Never Have I Ever’] will go. I’m happy to work on it as long as they’ll pay me. I love making it. I do think [Devi’s] got very different relationships with these two guys, and you could see her going in either direction,” confessed Fisher on The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘TV’s Top 5’ podcast in July 2021.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

The main cast members who will reprise their roles in season 3 are Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Devi Vishwakumar), Poorna Jagannathan (Nalini Vishwakumar), Darren Barnet (Paxton Hall-Yoshida), Ramona Young (Eleanor Wong), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola Torres), Richa Moorjani (Kamala Nandiwadal), and Jaren Lewison (Ben Gross). John McEnroe will also return as the show’s narrator. Also likely to reprise their roles are Christina Kartchner (Eve Hjelms), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Mr. Manish Kulkarni), Ranjita Chakravarty (Nirmala Vishwakumar), Common (Dr. Chris Jackson), and Niecy Nash (Dr. Jamie Ryan).

Others who we may see again are Megan Suri (Aneesa), Tohoru Masamune (Kevin Hall-Yoshida), and Benjamin Norris (Trent Harrison). Sendhil Ramamurthy is likely to continue appearing as Mohan Vishwakumar in flashback sequences. It is unknown as of now whether Andy Samberg and Gigi Hadid will return as the narrators for Ben and Paxton, respectively. Perhaps a few fresh faces will also join the mix.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 2 sees Devi struggling to choose between Paxton and Ben. Meanwhile, Devi’s grandmother, Nirmala, moves in with her and Nalini. On the other hand, at school, things become complicated due to a new student, an Indian-American girl named Aneesa. In the season finale, we see Devi and Paxton officially becoming a couple and going to the school dance together. However, Eleanor reveals to Ben that Devi initially had thoughts of choosing him as her boyfriend.

Season 3 will likely explore the messy situation between Devi, Paxton, and Ben. “But it is going to be interesting to see what happens next. I have no idea because she is happy with Paxton and that’s happening officially. But of course, Ben’s obviously going to still be a player in the game,” stated Ramakrishnan. So, it seems that the focus will be on how Devi and Paxton will go about their relationship.

Barnet opined, “She [Devi] challenges him [Paxton] in ways that no one else does. And the most interesting thing may be how he copes with the public opinion of him dating someone that’s not on his social status per se.” We also expect to see the fates of Kamala and Nalini as they start openly embracing their desires and dreams. Devi’s dynamic with Aneesa might be an important plot point as well.

