In the sixth episode of ‘Nevertheless,’ Jae-eon tries to reach out to Na-bi, but she has blocked him everywhere. No matter how much effort he puts, Na-bi has given Jae-eon the cold shoulder. Things between her and Do-hyeok seem to be progressing, and a lot of it has to do with his unwavering affection for Na-bi. If you want a detailed recap of episode 6, you can head to the section at the bottom. As episode 7 is around the corner, let’s take a look at its release date and other details!

Nevertheless, Episode 7 Release Date

‘Nevertheless,’ episode 7 will premiere on July 31, 2021, at 12 pm ET on Netflix. It will also premiere on JTBC the same day before it lands on Netflix, and viewers in Korea can watch the episode at 11 pm KT (Korean Time) on the network. The first season has ten episodes, and new episodes release every Saturday.

Where to Watch Nevertheless, Episode 7 Online?

Fans worldwide can watch ‘Nevertheless,’ episode 7 exclusively on Netflix at the date and time given. Apart from its release on Netflix, viewers in South Korea can watch the episode by tuning in to JTBC at the date and time mentioned above.

Nevertheless, Episode 7 Spoilers

In the seventh episode, Jae-eon and Na-bi will finally start talking to each other, but the palpable tension between them will continue to create problems. Na-bi will be haunted by his memories and intoxicating smell whenever he would be around. Jae-eon will ultimately confront Na-bi about her feelings for him, while Do-hyeok will actively pursue the love of his life. Gyu-hyun will finally call it quits with Bit-na. Here’s the preview for the upcoming episode!

Nevertheless, Episode 6 Recap

In the sixth episode, Jae-eon’s emotional state declines because of the distance that has inevitably developed between him and Na-bi. During a discussion with Seol-a, he finds himself distracted thinking about Na-bi despite Seol-a disclosing that she has left her boyfriend, Chris. Na-bi tries to shut away negative thoughts by visiting her aunt. Moreover, she’s also considering giving Do-hyeok a chance. Sol and Ji-wan want to spend time with Na-bi, but she refused to show up at the group gathering even though Jae-eon wouldn’t be present. She runs into Do-hyeok, who then takes her to the beach, where he confesses that she has been his first love.

As things begin to work out on one end, Gyu-hyun and Bit-na continue facing problems on the other. She does not want to make their relationship public, and Gyu-hyun also finds out that she hasn’t deleted her profile from the dating app. Gyu-hyun runs into Jae-eon, and they both sing out their woes to each other. Na-bi has constantly been ignoring his calls and texts. Seol-a later reveals that she had lied to Na-bi about her relationship with Jae-eon, which crushes him. All he wants to do now is to talk to Na-bi and sort things out.

Na-bi takes life lessons from her aunt, who believes that dating is about meeting someone special and not necessarily choosing the nicest person. Her words have weight, but Na-bi still wants to continue hanging with Do-hyeok. After they return to her aunt’s place, Jae-eon shows up unannounced and interrupts their meeting. Do-hyeok is ready to protect Na-bi in case Jae-eon ends up hurting her, and it gets even more awkward when the men begin to stare each other down.

