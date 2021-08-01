In the seventh episode of ‘Nevertheless,’ the group goes on a trip where Na-bi uncomfortably navigates through her emotions for both Do-hyeok and Jae-eon. While the former makes her laugh, Jae-eon is the one who sets off butterflies in her stomach. If you haven’t watched the episode, you can refer to our detailed refresher at the bottom. Now, you might want to take a look at what the next episode will reveal!

Nevertheless, Episode 8 Release Date

‘Nevertheless,’ episode 8 will release on August 7, 2021, at 12 pm ET on Netflix. It will also land on JTBC the same day before it lands on Netflix, and viewers in Korea can catch the episode at 11 pm KT (Korean Time) on the network. The first season has ten episodes, and new episodes drop every Saturday.

Where to Watch Nevertheless, Episode 8 Online?

Fans worldwide can watch ‘Nevertheless,’ episode 8 exclusively on Netflix at the date and time given. Apart from its release on Netflix, viewers in South Korea can watch the episode by tuning in to JTBC at the date and time mentioned above.

Nevertheless, Episode 8 Spoilers

In the eighth episode, Na-bi will find herself in a difficult spot as he struggles to let go of Jae-eon. Do-hyeok is certain that he likes her a lot, and breaking his heart is the last thing Na-bi will want to do. Jae-eon will be scouted for a course in America and will consider leaving. Before that, he will take her to a museum where he might reveal a secret. Lastly, Na-bi will feel as if she is cheating on Do-hyeok because of her uncontrollable affinity towards Jae-eon. Here’s a preview for the next episode!

Nevertheless, Episode 7 Recap

In the seventh episode, the group prepares to go to a retreat, and they also ask Do-hyeok to come along. When the rest of the group leaves, Jae-eon suddenly finds himself responsible for picking up Na-bi from her house. In the car, he tries to diffuse the awkwardness and strikes up a conversation with her. He tells her that Seol-a thinks she is pretty. Na-bi says that she also thinks Seol-a is good-looking. The party shifts to an amusement park where Jae-eon gets jealous of Do-hyeok’s proximity with Na-bi. A few rides later, Jae-eon finally gets the chance to talk to her and mentions that he wasn’t okay with the both of them not talking to each other.

Na-bi apologizes for being harsh to Seol-a, but Jae-eon is unwilling to let the conversation end, and in a moment of rush, he gets down on his knees, admitting that he wanted her to wish him on his birthday a few days back. Na-bi, however, doesn’t give in this time, and Jae-eon further feels a sting in his heart when Do-hyeok accidentally discloses that Na-bi has always been his first love. However, neither of the two men is ready to give up, and a drinking game further worsens the dynamic between Jae-eon and Do-hyeok.

Later at the beach, everyone piles on Jae-eon, asking him if he likes someone, and Bit-na further wants to know whether the person he likes is in the group. Before he even answers, the attention shifts to Na-bi, who accidentally cuts her hand, but as she is just about to leave to her aunt’s, Jae-eon grabs her hand and tends to her wound. He also tells her that he misses her despite Na-bi reminding him that he has a girlfriend. He dismisses her statement and leans in for a kiss. Do-hyeok, on the other hand, is calling her over, and Na-bi can’t take her eyes off Jae-eon.

