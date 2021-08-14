In the ninth episode of ‘Nevertheless,’ Jae-eon asks Na-bi out, and she tries hard not to give in to her feelings because of the hell she went through the first time she let him into her personal space. Meanwhile, Do-hyeok is also going all out in his mission to impress Na-bi. To know what happens next, you can take a look at our detailed refresher at the bottom. Now, as the season finale approaches, here are all the details we have on it!

Nevertheless, Season 1 Finale Release Date

‘Nevertheless,’ episode 10 will release on August 21, 2021, at 12 pm ET on Netflix. It will also drop on JTBC the same day before it lands on Netflix, and viewers in Korea can catch the episode at 11 pm KT (Korean Time) on the network. The first season will conclude its 10 episode run this week, so you can block your schedule this Saturday.

Where to Watch Nevertheless, Season 1 Finale Online?

Fans worldwide can watch ‘Nevertheless,’ episode 10 exclusively on Netflix at the date and time given. Apart from its release on Netflix, viewers in South Korea can watch the episode by tuning in to JTBC at the date and time mentioned above.

Nevertheless, Season 1 Finale Spoilers

In the season finale of ‘Nevertheless,’ Jae-eon will try to fix his relationship with Na-bi. Her exhibition is coming up, and Jae-eon will not miss it for the world. Do-hyeok will also attempt to win her affection, but she clearly still has feelings for Jae-eon despite her reluctance to accept it. Jae-eon’s sudden “good boy” attitude will confuse her to the core, and Do-hyeok will present her flowers, hoping it would impress her.

Nevertheless, Episode 9 Recap

In the ninth episode, Jae-eon becomes insecure about Na-bi’s relationship with Do-hyeok, especially when she starts texting him every now and then. When he asks her whether she likes him, she says yes because he is awfully affectionate and is a great cook. Still, she has no idea why she isn’t romantically involved with him nevertheless. Deo-hyeok’s friends, on the other hand, want him to come clean about his feelings for Na-bi.

At Na-bi’s place, Jae-eon bumps into Do-hyeok, who visits her to hand over a letter, while Jae-eon struggles to express his feelings for Na-bi. He leans in for a kiss, but she pushes him away. Having no other alternative, Jae-eon asks her out, and this time, Na-bi senses a sliver of maturity in his words that was not present previously. He also tells her to contemplate well before giving in to her emotions and regrets not expressing his feelings more often. Na-bi wants to meet Do-hyeok, and as if by instinct, he already knows she might reject him.

Jae-eon, insecure about losing her to Do-hyeok, gifts her a pendant. The next day, Seol-a chooses to finally cut off terms with Jae-eon while Do-hyeok clarifies that he can’t wait for Na-bi anymore. She later walks into a drunk Jae-eon waiting outside her house, and they both begin to blame each other for all the misunderstandings and damage caused. Na-bi finally decides never to see him again as Jae-eon stands in the rain, baffled. Meanwhile, Sol and Ji-wan decide to explore their feelings for each other. Bit-na patches up with Gyu-hyun, and they become a couple again.

