‘Nevertheless,’ is a South Korean series created by Kim Ga-ram and Jung Won. The romantic drama is based on the Naver Webtoon of the same name. It revolves around two young people who are attracted to each other but have reservations when it comes to love and relationships. Due to their respective pasts, each of them has their reasons for not committing to their relationship. The show originally premiered in June 2021 on JTBC in South Korea and then on Netflix.

The performances of the lead actors and the supporting actors have drawn immense praise from viewers. Many people admitted that they found the characters easy to relate to. It is interesting that the show explores relationships from an angle very different from what K-drama fans are usually used to; this refreshing quality has drawn a multitude of fans. However, the show’s slow pace is not to everyone’s liking. As the first season comes to an end, you must be anxious to know whether or not the series will return for another round. So, here is what we know about the potential second installment!

Nevertheless, Season 2 Release Date

‘Nevertheless,’ season 1 released on June 19, 2021, on Netflix, with the season concluding its run on August 21, 2021. The episodes first aired on JTBC the same day before they land on the streaming platform. The first installment has ten episodes that run for 62-75 minutes each.

As for the show’s second season, here is what the situation looks like. An official announcement is yet to be made confirming whether or not the series will continue beyond the freshman run. The steady fall in ratings in South Korea is a cause of concern, but still, it seems that the show has a strong chance of being recommissioned. It features Song Kang (Park Jae-eon), a familiar face who has been gaining international recognition for his appearance in other Netflix shows such as ‘Sweet Home’ and ‘Love Alarm.’

Moreover, there has been a notable shift in the trend, specifically among TV shows picked up by streaming services. Typically, shows would run for just one season comprising 16 episodes. But digital platforms have opened up a whole new way of consuming content. Each year, there is a possibility of delivering a new season that attracts a fresh crop of followers.

Filming for season 1 reportedly began in March 2021, nearly three months before the episodes started rolling out. It is quite common for Korean shows that follow a weekly release pattern to film the episodes a few weeks or a couple of months before their release. Therefore, if the series is given the thumbs up for another round by late 2021, the fans can expect ‘Nevertheless,’ season 2 to release sometime in Q2 or Q3 2022.

Nevertheless, Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If the show returns with a new installment, most of the cast members are likely to reprise their roles. This includes Han So-hee (Yoo Na-bi), Song Kang (Park Jae-eon), Chae Jong-hyeop (Yang Do-hyeok), Lee Yul-eum (Yoon Seol-ah), and Yang Hye-ji (Oh Bit-na).

Lee Ho-jung (Yoon Sol), Yoon Seo-ah (Seo Ji-wan), and Jung Jae-kwang (Ahn Kyung-joon) might return to play their respective roles. However, we believe that Kim Min-gwi (Nam Gyu-hyun) might no longer be a part of the show if it returns with a new edition. In July 2021, the actor’s personal life kicked up a storm of controversy that led to JTBC’s decision to edit him out of the remaining episodes in season 1.

Nevertheless, Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

By the end of the first season, Na-bi and Jae-eon break up, but it seems like they are not over each other. While Na-bi prepares for her exhibition, she cannot take her mind off of Jae-eon. However, one person who stands by her side through it all is Do-hyeok. As the season comes to a close, Do-hyeok realizes that Na-bi is still in love with Jae-eon. He lets her know that despite everything, he is grateful for the time they spent together. As the episode comes to a close, Na-bi finds Jae-eon alone in the exhibition hall admiring her work of art. After realizing that Jae-eon genuinely has feelings for her, she decides to give him another chance, and they get back together.

If there is a season 2, we will see what the future holds for Na-bi and Jae-eon. Does Na-bi find a way to remain creatively inspired without her feelings for someone getting in the way? Although it seems that Jae-eon might have turned over a new leaf, will he be able to keep Na-bi happy? All this and more can be explored if the show is renewed.

