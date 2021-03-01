NBC’s ‘New Amsterdam’ had to close the last season due to the unstoppable spread of the pandemic. But the show is set to return, and this time, the coronavirus will occupy a central position in the narrative. The premiere will familiarize us with the situation in New York City after the first wave hit the city. The healthcare system is also terribly shaken up, and the characters must find a way to rebuild normalcy and restore peace. But will they be successful? We will only know once the show airs. However, if you want to learn more about the upcoming premiere, here’s everything we know about ‘New Amsterdam’ Season 3 Episode 1!

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date

‘New Amsterdam’ Season 3 Episode 1 is slated to release on March 2, 2021, at 10/9c on NBC. New episodes are scheduled to drop every Tuesday on the channel.

Where to Watch New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 1 Online?

‘New Amsterdam’ airs on NBC, and fans can simply tune in to the channel as and when the episode releases. If you don’t have a cable connection, you can watch the show on NBC’s official website or the NBC app. Another option is to live-stream the show on Apple TV, iTunes, Peacock, and Youtube TV. Season 2 is additionally available on other such websites, such as DirecTV, FuboTV, and Sling TV. Hulu subscribers can also access season 2 of the show with a subscription. You can additionally purchase or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime.

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 1 Spoilers

‘New Amsterdam’ Season 3 Episode 1 is titled ‘The New Normal,’ which will introduce a different side of the city. It’s been almost a year since the coronavirus entered New York City, and the staff at New Amsterdam hospital have been the worst sufferers of this unfair ordeal. On top of that, there are things beyond the pandemic that frequently and quite mercilessly test the characters. Hence, in the first episode, we will witness a plane crash in the East River. The survivors will be rushed to the facility, where new trauma surgeon Cassian Shin and the team will fight to save lives, and psychiatrist Iggy Frome will attempt to help the pilot remember the details of what transpired before the accident.

Meanwhile, the virus will hit neurology head, Dr. Vijay Kapoor. Max will consequently try his best to track down hard-to-get medication to treat him. Because of the seriousness of the pandemic, his personal life will, unfortunately, take the backseat. He has sent his daughter Luna away to live with her maternal grandparents, and his dynamic with Dr. Helen Sharpe lies stagnant as of now. But it will be soothing to watch the duo momentarily escape into the rooftop and confess their deepest thoughts in front of each other. By the time Max and Sharpe reach the spot, they are exhausted by the taxing situation at the workplace. Yet Max is totally dedicated to pursuing the vaccine. You can check out the trailer below!

