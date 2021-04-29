Episode 9 of ‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 outlines the issue of internet unavailability in places, which can sometimes pose a threat to people’s safety. As expected, Max takes the lead and vows to provide wi-fi facilities to a neighborhood that has been struck by the perils of being kept away from the internet. For a descriptive take on the episode, you can check out the recap section. But what about ‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 10? Well, here’s everything we know about it!

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date

‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 10 is scheduled to air on May 4, 2021, at 10/9c on NBC. New episodes drop every Tuesday on the channel, with each one having a runtime of around 43 minutes.

Where to Watch New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 10 Online?

To watch ‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 10 as soon as it airs, you can tune in to NBC on your cable TV at the timeslot mentioned above. If you want to stream it online, then you can head to NBC’s official website or the NBC app shortly after its television broadcast. The show is also available on Peacock TV, and Youtube TV. Some of the previous seasons of ‘New Amsterdam’ can be accessed on FuboTV and Sling TV. DirecTV, along with Hulu, also has the third season. You even have the option to purchase or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV.

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers

The upcoming ‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 10 is called ‘Radical.’ This time, Max will be revisiting New Amsterdam’s past, taking a few things into account. But what will he find out? We can’t disregard the possibility of another social issue resurfacing which might motivate Max into saving the day once again. Meanwhile, Bloom and Reynolds will face a patient dealing with an unusual relationship. Parenting will also enter the picture as Sharpe decides to change her lenient ways of parenting her teenage niece. Iggy will spend time with a patient who wants to lose weight by opting for gastric bypass surgery. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 9 Recap

In ‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 9, titled ‘Disconnected,’ Max’s mother-in-law feels deep concern for Luna, who might be unintentionally neglected by her father. Things then get tense between Gwen and Max. Meanwhile, Lauren and Leyla are slowly getting used to having each other as roommates. Along with the pair getting along, Chance is also showing gradual improvement. He seems to be inching closer towards Iggy, even when he should not. So when Iggy tries to establish boundaries, Chance drinks cleaning fluid which burns his throat.

On the other hand, Lauren and Casey are taking over a case involving patients who have consumed poison, thinking it is an antidote to Covid-19. The people belong to a neighborhood that doesn’t have wi-fi, and so they couldn’t confirm the credibility of the vaccine before taking it. Max then arranges a broadband connection for everyone in the area but fails to realize that some of them do not have smartphones. As a permanent solution, he announces a New Amsterdam telecommunication portal. As far as Mina is concerned, her life is not going smoothly. She drops out of school and gets into a fight with her mother. In the end, Leyla holds Lauren’s hand as they share a brief moment of emotional intimacy.

