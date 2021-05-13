In the latest episode of ‘New Amsterdam’ (season 3 episode 11), the city is attacked by a severe heatwave that sends patients reeling in a state of frenzy at the hospital. Floyd catches a young boy trapped in a hot car that belongs to a doctor busy doing hospital service. Max attempts to fight Global Warming and starts implementing his ideas that leave everyone scratching their heads. For a descriptive account of the latest happenings in the show, you can read the recap section at the bottom. If you want to know more about the next episode, you can check out the details for ‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 12 here!

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date

‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 12 is slated to release on May 18, 2021, at 10/9c on NBC. Each episode has a runtime of approximately 43 minutes.

Where to Watch New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 12 Online?

If you want to watch ‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 12, you can switch on your TV sets and tune in to NBC at the timeslot mentioned above. You can also go online and watch the episode on NBC’s official website or the NBC app shortly after it drops on the original network. Fans can additionally access the show on Peacock TV.

Some of the previous seasons of ‘New Amsterdam’ are available to stream on DirecTV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV, which are also live TV websites if you ever feel like watching the show live. Season 3 is available on Hulu that you can access with a subscription. Other options include purchasing or renting the episodes on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV.

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 12 Spoilers

The upcoming ‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 12 is titled ‘Things Fall Apart.’ The emotional heaviness wafting through the title is already causing our hearts to somersault. The next episode will follow a burst pipe that pushes the ED into chaos. Iggy will lend an ear to a stressed-out couple singing out their woes about parenthood.

Furthermore, Gwen and Calvin will have devastating news to deliver to Max. Our selfless hero has always had a lot to give to the hospital, perhaps at the cost of his own well-being. We don’t know what has come upon his otherwise steady fate. Whatever it is, we hope that he comes through. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 11 Recap

In ‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 11, titled ‘Pressure Drop,’ the characters are engulfed by the dispiriting arrival of a heatwave. Chance expresses his need to keep seeing Iggy, which riles him up as Iggy threatens to call the cops if that ever happens. Lauren takes a week off to spend time with Leyla. Meanwhile, Mina is reluctant to see a therapist. The heatwave catches up to more people as Floyd saves a kid trapped in a hot car. Max finds his next purpose in life which is to cure Global Warming, and asks the Radiology department to issue gloves.

Iggy encounters a patient claiming that he can control the weather using his mind. In the midst of their romantic stay-in, Lauren almost leaves Leyla thinking she has had a negative impact on Leyla’s character. But Leyla reassuringly tells her that everything is fine. Iggy watches his daughter come home with Chance’s hat on her head. Floyd wants the CPS to exercise some leniency upon the doctor who left his son in the hot car. Finally, Helen visits the Islam Cultural Center to clear her head.

