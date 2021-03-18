NBC’s ‘New Amsterdam’ came back with its third episode of season 3 this week, and the hospital is swarming with patients who need immediate care and treatment. Floyd’s mother faces an injury that disheartens Floyd, while Millie’s condition seems to have worsened. Moreover, June is locked up at home. As a whole, the episode made for an interesting watch, and if you missed it, you could read the recap that we’ve provided. But first, let us check out the release date and synopsis for ‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 4!

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date

‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 4 is slated to release on March 23, 2021, at 10/9c on NBC. New episodes are scheduled to drop every Tuesday on the channel.

Where to Watch New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 4 Online?

‘New Amsterdam’ is an NBC show which can be watched on the channel at the timeslot mentioned above. If you miss its original run on cable TV, then you can watch the show on NBC’s official website or the NBC app. Another option is to watch the show on Apple TV, iTunes, Peacock, and Youtube TV. Season 2 is also available to stream on other live-TV websites, such as DirecTV, FuboTV, and Sling TV. Hulu subscribers can watch seasons 2 and 3 of the show with a subscription. The episodes can also be additionally purchased or rented on Amazon Prime.

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers

‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 4 is titled ‘This is All I Need,’ and we will see Max journey all the way to Connecticut in an attempt to bring Luna back to New York. But he will start second-guessing his instincts when he sees her with her grandparents. Bloom might take action to ensure her staff feels safe at work while Reynolds will take a backseat in the cardiac unit. Sharpe is going to struggle to lean on Dr. Cassian Shin while dealing with a family emergency.

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 3 Recap

The latest episode of ‘New Amsterdam’ is titled ‘Safe Enough,’ where Floyd’s mother enters a critical state and is taken to the hospital where there are tests conducted on her. Helen is visited by an old cancer patient who has to sit for a check-up, as Helen stated. June is disappointed for having been trapped in the house during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the HCC is organizing a program that would let patients return to New Amsterdam. Max is against this idea because the people haven’t received any vaccination. Iggy wants to welcome June back to the hospital, but her parents are not keen on letting her work. They think their daughter is clinically depressed. Iggy later receives a call from June’s mom, who says that she is missing.

Although Floyd’s mother surpasses any serious injuries, she has diabetes, and according to Max, her fall was caused by neuropathy from diabetes. Floyd realizes that she needs a full-time nurse to take care of her. Helen has a conversation with her patient Millie who finds out that her cancer has grown over the lockdown. She won’t last more than a week, and her kids need to know about it. After her family arrives, Helen tells them that her brain has given up and it’s the machine that is keeping her alive.

Iggy finally discovers June sitting near a Ferris wheel and tells her to mask herself up. Helen wants to tell people that they might not get rid of the virus. Helen’s PSA is then released, which amasses over three million views. June’s parents show up with her, and she is brought in touch with other young people who are immune-compromised people like her. Iggy enters a group that is struggling with an eating disorder. Evie apologizes to Floyd and returns to San Francisco. Max then decides to get his daughter Luna back.

