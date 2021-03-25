NBC’s ‘New Amsterdam’s’ latest episode deals with interesting cases tackled by the doctors. Iggy comes across a patient whose mother fails to recognize him. Max is finally on his way to pick up Luna. Meanwhile, the hospital has been struck with another patient’s outpour of distress. More details about the episode are available in the recap that we’ve provided. But before that, you can take a look at the details for ‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 5!

Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date

‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 5 will premiere on March 30, 2021, at 10/9c on NBC. The show releases new episodes every Tuesday on the channel.

Where to Watch New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch NBC’s ‘New Amsterdam’ on the channel at the timeslot mentioned above. This is only viable if you have a cable connection. In case you are looking for options online, then you can stream the show on NBC’s official website or the NBC app. You can also watch the show on Apple TV, iTunes, Peacock, and Youtube TV. You can watch season 2 on other platforms such as DirecTV, FuboTV, and Sling TV. Hulu subscribers can also access the second and third seasons of the show on the streaming service. You can even purchase or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers

‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 5 is titled ‘Blood, Sweat & Tears,’ which will showcase the doctors trying to save lives. Max will have to think of ways to get out of trouble when he finds out that the hospital is running dangerously low on blood supply. Max will also find out about Helen and Cassian. Reynold will have an epiphany as he comes to make peace with his new position. On the other hand, Iggy will help one of his patients who is dealing with internal conflicts. You can watch the promo for the episode below!

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

The latest episode of ‘New Amsterdam’ is titled ‘This is All I Need.’ Helen is facing issues that she does not bother to tell Cassian. Max wants Dr. Kao to replace Vijay in the hospital, but she is not sure about his decision. Iggy is listening to a patient named Linus, who says he was kicked out of his house. His mother then tells her that the patient is not Linus but an impostor.

Max is finally in Connecticut to pick up his daughter, but when they meet, she ignores him and doesn’t show any desire to head back with him. Back in the hospital, there is a patient who has an outburst. Helen plans to go to Iran to see her brother, but she needs an immigration lawyer for that. Iggy then diagnoses Linus’ mother with a rare psychological condition, because of which she will never recognize him. They plan to send Linus to his cousin in Ohio.

As Helen catches hold of a lawyer, she comes to know that her half-brother is dead. Iggy tells Linus’ mother that her son is dead to rid her of the pain she would feel if she never recognizes her son. Max apologizes to Floyd, who tells him that he needs him to be there. Luna is also home with Max, and he shows her around. Cassian discloses to Helen that he was adopted as a baby.

