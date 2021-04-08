‘New Amsterdam’ returned this week with an episode focusing on Max taking on a social issue. His will and “never say no” attitude always instill inspiration in the audience’s hearts. But is that enough to facilitate practical change in the hospital? For more details on this week’s ‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 6, you can check out our recap section. First, let us see what we can expect from the upcoming ‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 7!

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date

‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 7 will premiere on April 13, 2021, at 10/9c on NBC. The show follows a weekly release pattern of airing new episodes every Tuesday on the channel.

Where to Watch New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 7 Online?

NBC’s ‘New Amsterdam’ can be watched on the channel at the date and time mentioned above, provided there is a cable connection. If that is not an option, then you can stream the latest episode on NBC’s official website or the NBC app as it drops shortly after its original broadcast. You can even access the show on Apple TV, iTunes, Peacock, and Youtube TV. Season 2 is available to stream on other platforms such as DirecTV, FuboTV, and Sling TV. If you’re subscribed to Hulu, you can watch the second and third seasons of the show on the streaming service. You can additionally choose to purchase or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers

In ‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 7, called ‘The Legend of Howie Cournemeyer,’ the doctors will be busy working for National HIV Testing Day conducted in the hospital. Max will offer free care to all HIV+ patients who come to New Amsterdam. After his last mission of getting rid of racism within the hospital, he has another problem to solve. We hope this one comes through. Meanwhile, Bloom and Reynolds will butt heads over their opposing bedside manners. Moreover, Iggy will eagerly await the return of a friend while Sharpe will make a discovery with regards to her niece. Now that Dr. Helen has also decided to quit, New Amsterdam will breathe differently. You can check out the promo below!

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 6 Recap

In ‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 6, called ‘Why Not Yesterday,’ Max is dedicated to tackling a new issue that has corrupted the hospital. He is on a mission to eradicate systemic racism in healthcare at New Amsterdam, and he does whatever he can to improve the situation. People in the hospital have been dealing with this for a very long time, and now, Max has taken it upon himself to fix it.

But the real question is where he should begin. He sets out to fight the problem but gets caught up in an existential train of thought. He realizes that he is a straight white male, which naturally puts him in a position of power. This itself is a problem. He feels that he needs to change himself first, or at least evolve in some way so that the other people in the hospital follow suit. He then seeks help from his BIPOC colleagues, including Dr. Helen Sharpe, and receives good suggestions. She also tells him that sometimes all one needs to do is make space instead of taking it all upon oneself.

At one point, he also starts walking around the hospital removing anything that he feels is racist. Dr. Floyd Reynolds treads past and slips on wet paint because Max had been painting “Black Lives Matter” in yellow on the floor. Floyd gives him an idea to take care of the salary distribution, which grants heavier portions to white doctors, and black doctors are left with 35% less. Helen then discloses that she is quitting her post as deputy medical director. She wants to pursue other things in life.

Read More: New Amsterdam Filming Locations