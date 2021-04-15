As social issues continue to settle on the forefront of the show, ‘New Amsterdam’s latest episode also showcases Max in action as he deals with existent homophobia on the hospital grounds. He lends his ears to Andre, who has many stories to share. Moreover, Iggy’s health is not showing any sign of improvement. If you’re here to know more about this week’s episode, the recap section will provide you all the details. But first, let us take a look at the particulars for the upcoming ‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 8!

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date

‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 8 will release on April 20, 2021, at 10/9c on NBC. The show releases new episodes every Tuesday on the channel.

Where to Watch New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 8 Online?

You can also access the show on iTunes, Peacock, and Youtube TV. 'New Amsterdam' seasons 2 and 3 are additionally available on FuboTV and Sling TV, while DirecTV, along with Hulu, only has the third season. You can even choose to purchase or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV.

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 8 Spoilers

The ‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 8 is titled ‘Catch,’ which will continue to address existing problems in the healthcare system. Max will lead the ongoing fight to curb all the practices that have left no space for what’s ethically and even practically more sound. He will be forced to study the inequities in child labor for women of color. His present narrative also hints at the possibility of Max trying to eradicate more social issues throughout the season. In the meantime, Bloom will deal with an overcrowded ED, while Sharpe will help Dr. Agnes Kao with a gut-wrenching diagnosis. Reynolds will find himself experiencing something new on the job. You can check out the promo below!

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 7 Recap

In ‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 7, called ‘The Legend of Howie Cournemeyer,’ the hospital celebrates National HIV Testing Day with George Helms receiving titles and respect for his contribution as the Director of New Amsterdam. Similarly, the hospital superhero Max voices out systematic concerns about homophobia that have corrupted the past and continues to do the same. He spots a defaced picture and realizes that it’s Andre who did that to his own face in the photograph. Andre tells him of his struggles justifying his obligation to do so rather than it being an act of sheer will.

Andre, just like his inspiration Howie Cournemeyer, was exempted from donating blood to anyone because of who they are. Max finally sees that they had no choice but to live in the shadows with silence. Floyd and Lauren are discussing how people saw HIV as a consequence of being gay. Meanwhile, Iggy is still struggling with body dysmorphia. He refuses to strip down bare in front of Martin with the lights on. He is also sad about Kapoor’s exit, mostly because he did not tell him the reason why he left. Kapoor has recovered from the virus but is not in a state to practice anymore. Meanwhile, Helen needs to show more tough love to be able to handle her niece.

