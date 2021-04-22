‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 8 is all about child-birth and its mysterious workings. Max is assigned a responsibility to handle a lawyer who is in labor. But her demands seem to clash with Max’s practiced methods of treating a pregnant lady, especially in situations where the woman is facing complications. To know more about the episode, you can read the rest of the recap delineated at the bottom. Moving on, you can take a look at the upcoming ‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 9!

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date

‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 9 is scheduled to release on April 27, 2021, at 10/9c on NBC. The show drops new episodes every Tuesday on the channel, with each one having a runtime of around 43 minutes.

Where to Watch New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 9 Online?

To watch NBC’s ‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 9, you can go to NBC on your cable TV and watch it at the timeslot mentioned above. If you want to watch it online, then you can go to NBC’s official website or the NBC app and watch it after its television broadcast. You can also stream the show on iTunes, Peacock, and Youtube TV. ‘New Amsterdam’ seasons 2 and 3 are also available on FuboTV and Sling TV, while DirecTV, along with Hulu, currently has the third season. You can also purchase or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV.

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming ‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 9, titled ‘Disconnected,’ will focus upon Max as he finds his new mission: delivering free broadband access. The best thing about Max is his ability to handle more than one responsibility at a time. So it wouldn’t be surprising if his mission to remove racism collides or merges with his new goal. Meanwhile, Reynolds will look after a young girl who has suffered a gunshot wound. Sharpe will convey a piece of difficult information to one of his well-known patients. Iggy will be celebrating one of his patients’ success, but his behavior will make him conscious about his increasing intimacy with the person in question.

New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 8 Recap

In ‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 episode 8, called ‘Catch,’ we explore different facets of the miraculous process of childbirth. Max is determined to safely deliver a child apart from his continued interest in eradicating systemic racism. There is added pressure on him because his patient is a headstrong lawyer who can sue the hospital in case anything goes bad. She is not even willing to listen to Max, who suggests going through a C-section because of the risks involved otherwise. Helen’s patient Nia is diagnosed with thyroid cancer right after she gives birth which means she will have to be separated from her family for a long time.

Reynolds partners up with a married woman to deliver a baby, after which he makes a move on her. Meanwhile, Ydalis, a woman, enters the hospital and discovers that she is pregnant and also in labor. According to her, she’s a virgin which makes things all the more confusing. Iggy convinces her to give birth naturally. A traumatized Ydalis then reveals that she was raped by her stepfather’s brother, the memory of which she had previously stored away in some forgotten corner. Iggy then finds a couple willing to adopt her child.

