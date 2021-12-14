New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 11 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

In episode 10 of season 4, ‘New Amsterdam’ finally reaches the point where the hospital is bound to say goodbye to either one or two of its most cherished doctors. As Helen gets inside the car, she senses that something is off about Max. The hospital clearly needs him and his vision to make it a better place, so he is reluctant to leave. If you’re wondering what happens next, we have curated a recap that will clarify all your doubts. Now, we can dive into the latest updates for the winter premiere!

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 11 Release Date

After the release of episode 10, the show has entered a hiatus set to end in the first week of next year. So ‘New Amsterdam’ season 4 episode 11 will premiere on January 4, 2022, at 10/9c on NBC. New episodes, with a runtime of roughly 43-45 minutes each, usually release every week on Tuesday.

Where to Watch New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 11 Online?

The most feasible way to watch ‘New Amsterdam’ season 4 episode 11 is on the official network NBC via a cable subscription at the date and time specified above. With that said, if you want other options, you can always stream it on NBC’s official website or the NBC app. In addition, the episode will also be available on Peacock TV and the Peacock TV app a day later.

Apart from the aforementioned options, you can also opt for a few live streaming sites, including YouTube TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV (through NBC). With a basic subscription to Hulu, you can watch the show on the platform here! Other VOD platforms that house the show include Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and Microsoft Store.

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers

The winter premiere of ‘New Amsterdam’ season 4 will start a new chapter in Max and Helen’s life. The couple will have landed in the UK, where Helen would become the medical director of the clinic as part of the NHS. On the other hand, Max will be practicing medicine once he gets his license. However, their journey will not be easy, and the only thing that will keep them together is their unwavering love for each other. Take a look at the promo right here!

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 10 Recap

In episode 10, titled ‘Death is the Rule. Life is the Exception,’ Max and Helen prepare to leave the hospital. However, they are roped into a new crisis that overtakes the entire building. It is known as the KPC superbug infection that has already caused nine fatalities and counting. Max immediately gets down to work as Simon helps him find a cure.

Helen leads the investigation into the bug’s transmission and discovers that it has been caused by the ice machine. Although they find a solution, the treatment has intense side effects. Simon suggests performing dialysis along with the treatment, and Walsh offers to be the first subject. In the meantime, Leyla confronts Lauren about buying her a spot in New Amsterdam for 90,000 dollars.

The chairperson had overlooked Leyla’s experience the moment he noticed that she hails from an unknown hospital in Pakistan. Lauren didn’t want her to be robbed of what she truly deserves but this explanation does absolutely nothing to convince Leyla otherwise. Meanwhile, Iggy is swept away by Trevor’s blatant attempt to flirt with him, after which Martin reconsiders hiring Trevor. He gets the job later because Iggy decides to keep him.

Elsewhere, Lyn believes that Floyd is innocent when it comes to Claude losing his job. He resolves his issues with Floyd but is now jobless, which could be even more challenging because Lyn is pregnant. There is a moment when Floyd asks Max whether he has told Helen about his decision not to leave the hospital. However, he ultimately gets into the car with Helen, surprising everyone. Luna, on the other hand, would thrive under the care of her grandparents in Connecticut.

