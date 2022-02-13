New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 15 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

The fourteenth episode of NBC’s medical series ‘New Amsterdam’ begins with the funeral of Dr. Vijay Kapoor. The department chiefs of New Amsterdam join Max and Helen, who come from London for the funeral. The couple visits their former hospital, only to get startled by the horrifying measures implemented by Veronica Fuentes. As they witness New Amsterdam’s regression, Max and Helen confront a life-altering decision. Meanwhile, “the Resistance” of Dr. Wilder and others faces a major challenge. But let’s save the rest for the recap section and look at what’s in store for ‘New Amsterdam’ season 4 episode 15!

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 15 Release Date

Due to broadcasting conflicts that arose because of the Olympic Games Beijing 2022, the show is currently on a hiatus. However, ‘New Amsterdam’ season 4 episode 15 is all set to air on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 10 pm ET on NBC. Fresh episodes of the show, with a runtime of around 43 minutes each, air on the network on a weekly basis, every Tuesday.

Where to Watch New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 15 Online?

Our readers can watch ‘New Amsterdam’ season 4 episode 15 by tuning to NBC at the above-mentioned date and time. If you are keen to stream the episode online, you can do so by logging onto NBC’s official website or the NBC app. The episode will also be available for next-day streaming on Peacock TV and Hulu.

If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can choose between YouTube TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV to watch the show. In addition, episodes of the show are also available on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, Spectrum, and Microsoft Store.

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 15 Spoilers

Episode 15 of ‘New Amsterdam’ season 4, titled ‘Two Doors,’ will follow Max’s attempts to regain his position in New Amsterdam. The former medical director will give Veronica a chance to resign before he brings the necessary changes to New Amsterdam by taking her empire down. Max will also devise a plan to save the hospital filled with the memories of his late sister and wife. Even though Veronica may pose a significant opposition, Max may begin to see success with the support of his former colleagues.

Meanwhile, Reynolds will fight with Veronica regarding a risky surgery. While Veronica prioritizes profit, Reynolds may have to struggle hard to do the right thing as a doctor. Dr. Wilder will seek the assistance of Dr. Castries again to help a terminal cancer patient. Their alliance to treat cancer patients is expected to bring a positive change in New Amsterdam’s oncology department. Iggy will extend his help to a father and son dealing with trauma. We may also see Helen’s life in London without Max and Bloom’s next step after getting fired from New Amsterdam. As you wait for the release of the episode, watch a promo right here.

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 14 Recap

Episode 14 of ‘New Amsterdam’ season 4, titled ‘…Unto the Breach,’ begins with Max and others paying their respects towards Dr. Vijay Kapoor at his funeral. When Max and Helen arrive in New Amsterdam, they get startled seeing the state of the hospital. Meanwhile, Dr. Wilder explains the existence of “the Resistance” to Helen and how the group of doctors continues to help people. However, Reynolds reveals the existence of the Resistance to Veronica due to the risk involved while treating patients without proper mechanisms. Even though Dr. Wilder takes the blame and decides to resign, Veronica decides to keep her.

Bloom, who initially decides to leave the hospital, informs Veronica that she wants to continue. But Veronica replies that she cannot change her decision and should leave New Amsterdam. The medical director also demotes Iggy from his position as the head of the psychiatry department. When Max gets ready to leave for London, Helen asks him to stay in New Amsterdam to fight for the hospital and his friends. When he raises the concern of losing her, she assures him that he will not lose her.

