New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

In the second episode of ‘New Amsterdam’ season 4, Max tries to handle an overcrowded ICU because of the shortage of hospital staff. It is futile to seek help from other departments because New Amsterdam as a whole doesn’t have as many employees as it used to. In the meantime, Helen contemplates her relationship with Max. You can update yourself further about the events of the episode through the recap section. Now, here is everything we know about the third episode!

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date

‘New Amsterdam’ season 4 episode 3 is set to release on October 5, 2021, at 10/9c, only on NBC. With a running time of roughly 43-45 minutes each, new episodes release every week on Tuesday.

Where to Watch New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 3 Online?

The medical drama is an NBC original series. Thus, the most feasible way to watch ‘New Amsterdam’ season 4 episode 3 is on the official network via a cable subscription at the date and time specified above. With that said, if you want other options, you can always stream it Live or on-demand on NBC’s official website or the NBC app. In addition, the episode will also be available on Peacock TV and the Peacock TV app a day later.

Apart from these, you can also opt for a few live streaming choices, including YouTube TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV (through NBC). With a basic subscription to Hulu, you can also watch the show on the platform here! Other VOD platforms that house the show include Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and Microsoft Store.

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 3 Spoilers

In the third episode, titled ‘Same As It Ever Was,’ Max and Helen will declare that they are together. However, the hospital already has a good idea of their dynamic, so we are yet to see how this would affect their relationship with each other and the employees at the hospital. However, the couple doesn’t plan to stick to their jobs in New Amsterdam.

Therefore, the pressure won’t be as much compared to a scenario where both Max and Helen plan to retain their current positions. Meanwhile, the ICU will be in shambles as patients keep coming in. Thus, the situation would demand everyone’s contribution. Iggy’s stern approach with the residents will make them feel alienated. Here’s a promo for you to check out!

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 2 Recap

‘New Amsterdam’ season 4 episode 2 is titled ‘We’re In This Together.’ It revolves around the ICU, where Max singlehandedly handles patients in critical condition, filing in non-stop. He refuses to seek help from other departments which are already understaffed. Helen and Lauren then decide to stay by his side. Meanwhile, Iggy fails to make an impression on his residents while Floyd is puzzled at Lyn’s cold behavior towards him.

Leyla feels guilty about the privileges she has in life, which makes her feel as if she has not earned success of her own accord. Max visits Dr. Wilder, who opens up about her younger brother living with schizophrenia. Iggy finally realizes that his uptight attitude is not working well for his residents, so he could try to loosen up and respect their emotions instead. Lauren thinks Leyla could indulge in charitable pursuits rather than giving up on her material possessions.

Elsewhere, Helen deals with a patient whose climbing partner is lying injured in another hospital. She draws metaphorical parallels between her own relationship with Max and her patient’s accident. Helen doesn’t want Max’s indecisiveness to affect her in any way. So, she conveys that to him, and he tells everyone at the Harvest Festival that they’re leaving.

