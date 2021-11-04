New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

The seventh installment of ‘New Amsterdam’ season 4 follows a disastrous ambulance accident causing the death of the patient who was already being rushed to the hospital. The paramedic in the vehicle begins to feel accountable because of a grave error he committed. Iggy is not ready to treat patients, but Veronica is unwilling to allow him the time he needs. If you’re not up to date with the events of the latest episode, there is a recap at the bottom. Now, here is what you can expect from the upcoming episode!

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date

‘New Amsterdam’ season 4 episode 8 is set to release on November 9, 2021, at 10/9c, only on NBC. New episodes, with a runtime of roughly 43-45 minutes each, release every week on Tuesday.

Where to Watch New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 8 Online?

The most feasible way to watch ‘New Amsterdam’ season 4 episode 8 is on the official network via a cable subscription at the date and time specified above. With that said, if you want other options, you can always stream it on NBC’s official website or the NBC app. In addition, the episode will also be available on Peacock TV and the Peacock TV app a day later.

Apart from the aforementioned options, you can also opt for a few live streaming sites, including YouTube TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV (through NBC). With a basic subscription to Hulu, you can watch the show on the platform here! Other VOD platforms that house the show include Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and Microsoft Store.

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 8 Spoilers

Episode 8, titled ‘Paid in Full,’ will put Max in a difficult situation after the hospital faces a major ransomware attack. He will be forced to make an important decision that might leave a huge mark on the history of the hospital. Meanwhile, Max and Helen will gear up for their departure. Considering how things are moving forward, the couple might leave by the season finale. Here’s a promo for a better grasp on what might happen in episode 8!

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 7 Recap

Episode 7, titled ‘Harmony,’ starts with Floyd addressing his concern over his affair with Lyn, which could be problematic because they are colleagues. Veronica informs Iggy that his options at the hospital are limited if he does not continue to treat patients. Max and Helen rush to the scene of an ambulance accident where the paramedic, Rob, suffers from a shock. Apart from that, a patient bleeds to death, and the ambulance report goes missing. Iggy sings out his woes to Max while Helen treats a patient with sickle cell anemia.

The patient needs to run a few transcranial doppler screenings, but these tests were discontinued during the pandemic. Max realizes that it was Rob who tore off the dispatch sheet because he had picked up a patient who didn’t need to be carried in an ambulance. The paramedic was instructed to do so by his battalion chief so they could compete with private ambulance companies. Meanwhile, Helen requests Veronica to reinstate the program, and she agrees, realizing its importance.

Iggy has decided to resign because he is certain he cannot see patients anymore. Max and Lauren confront Veronica, who admits to having incentified the battalion chief. Lyn breaks a fight between Floyd and Claude. He believes that his opponent should have declined the deputy chair, so Floyd apologizes to him. In the end, Max orders a group of ambulances to kickstart their own ambulance company.

