Where to Watch Night Swim Online? VOD Options

Adapted from the acclaimed 2014 eponymous short film by Bryce McGuire and Rod Blackhurst, ‘Night Swim‘ stars Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon as a married couple who move into a new house with their kids and find out that a deadly sinister force lurks in the backyard pool. Written and directed by McGuire, the horror thriller movie, besides Russell and Condon, also features other talented actors in supporting roles, including Amélie Hoeferle, Gavin Warren, Jodi Long, Nancy Lenehan, and Eddie Martinez. Although the film opened up to mixed reviews, the gripping narrative and several hair-raising scenes are likely to make you want to learn more about it and watch it yourself.

What is Night Swim About?

The plot centers around a married couple — Ray and Eve Waller — who decide to shift to a new residence along with their teenage daughter Izzy and young son Elliot. Ray, a former major league baseball player whose degenerative illness forced him into early retirement, hopes to recover and return to the game as he tries to convince his wife that the backyard pool would provide the physical therapy necessary for him and also keep the kids busy. However, in the depths of the pool, there is a malevolent force waiting to take the entire family down under. Will the Wallers survive or meet their fate? You can watch the movie yourself and find out!

Is Night Swim on Netflix?

We hate to break it to you that Netflix does not house ‘Night Swim’ in its expansive content catalog. Nevertheless, the streaming giant makes up for it by granting you access to similar thrillers, such as ‘Lights Out‘ and ‘I See You.’

Is Night Swim on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, ‘Night Swim’ is not available for streaming on HBO Max. But don’t let it stop you from making the most of your subscription and watching equally hair-raising alternatives, including ‘It Comes at Night‘ and ‘Oracle.’

Is Night Swim on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be a bit disappointed to find out that ‘Night Swim’ is not included in the streamer’s library. Alternatively, you can turn to similar horror films Hulu consists of, such as ‘Underwater‘ and ‘Room 203.’

Is Night Swim on Amazon Prime?

Even though Amazon Prime Video does not have ‘Night Swim’ in its regular offering, you can purchase the horror thriller on the streaming giant. To get more information, you can head over here! However, you can still use your regular subscription to turn to other alternatives, including ‘The Boogeyman‘ and ‘House at the End of the Street.’

Where to Watch Night Swim Online?

Having been released in theaters and VOD platforms, you can watch ‘Night Swim’ online on Vudu, AMC on Demand, Spectrum on Demand, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and YouTube. But if you want to get an immersive viewing experience and catch the drama film on the big screen, you might want to check show timings and book tickets on the movie’s official website or Fandango.

