The big reveal in episode 4 comes as a shock to everyone, but interestingly enough, despite being aware of being regularly drugged by their shamanesque therapist Masha, the group decides to stay on for the ride. Details emerge about Tony and Lars’ backstories, and we also get to see a very different side of Napoleon. However, the big mystery now surrounds the unknown person who seems to want Masha dead. Once again left at a cliffhanger, we’ve got a whole lot of questions that we hope the upcoming episode will answer. Here’s everything we know about ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ episode 5.

Nine Perfect Strangers Episode 5 Release Date

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ episode 5 is scheduled to release on September 1, 2021, at 12 am ET on Hulu. The first three episodes were released simultaneously on August 18, 2021. Subsequent episodes are out on the platform every Wednesday at 12 am ET. In total, the miniseries has eight episodes of approximately 50 minutes each.

Where to Stream Nine Perfect Strangers Episode 5 Online?

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ episode 5 will be available to stream on Hulu in the US and Amazon Prime in other countries. You can also watch all the previously released episodes on the respective platforms, depending on your location.

Nine Perfect Strangers Episode 5 Spoilers

Episode 5 is titled ‘Sweet Surrender’ and could refer to a few different aspects of the storyline. First, considering the guests (except Zoe, who is at the cusp of turning 21) are now aware that they are being regularly dosed with drugs and are relatively agreeable to it, and that Masha has once again raised their dosage, the episode title could refer to the patrons of Tranquillum House going along with the experimental treatment and putting their trust in Masha’s methods. Of course, since they are all dealing with deep-seated emotional turmoils, we can also expect outbursts, quarrels, and moments of intense frustration and panic from the characters.

Another aspect the episode title could refer to is Masha’s mysterious would-be assailant, who has already given her multiple death threats and seems to be somewhere on the property itself. It is possible that Masha, having been declared clinically dead once before, makes her peace with her potentially looming demise. However, this is unlikely since Masha is quite worried about the threats and doesn’t seem like the kind of person who would just give in. Additionally, we can also look forward to seeing Delilah’s character evolve as she seems to be getting more and more distant from Masha and her treatment strategies.

Nine Perfect Strangers Episode 4 Recap

Episode 4 opens with Masha revealing to the group that she’s been micro-dosing them with a hallucinogen called psilocybin. The group, initially aghast, realizes that the drug is, in fact, having seemingly positive effects on them and decides to continue consuming them. However, Tony is repeatedly traumatized by flashes from his past, and it is revealed that he was unwittingly responsible for the death of a man who picked a fight with him many years ago.

Napoleon and his wife Heather, assisted by the effects of psilocybin, finally begin to connect and open up about their emotions after years. Jessica and Ben take on a separate therapy involving MDMA for their marital troubles. In the episode’s closing moments, we see Delilah confront Masha about increasing the dosage of the drugs given to the group, which the latter brushes off. Masha then realizes that her office has been broken into and finds a message on the wall that says, “It’s Good to Die.”

