‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ episode 6 is possibly the most surreal one so far of the show that basically hinges on the central characters ingesting hallucinogens. Some truly deep revelations are made, and Masha, the leader of Tranquillum House, seems to be wading into some deep waters with her patrons as she grapples with her own past. Things are getting tense and the next episode can’t come quickly enough. Curious about what’s in store? Here’s everything we know about ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ episode 7.

Nine Perfect Strangers Episode 7 Release Date

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ episode 7 is scheduled to premiere on September 15, 2021, at 12 am ET on Hulu. The first three episodes were released simultaneously on August 18, 2021. Subsequent episodes are out on the platform every Wednesday at 12 am ET. In total, the miniseries has eight episodes of approximately 50 minutes each.

Where to Stream Nine Perfect Strangers Episode 7 Online?

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ episode 7 will be available to stream on Hulu in the US and Amazon Prime in other countries. You can also watch all the previously released episodes on the respective platforms, depending on your location.

Nine Perfect Strangers Episode 7 Spoilers

Episode 7 will be a pivotal one, particularly because it will lead up to an undeniably explosive season finale. Delilah has hinted that she wants to leave Tranquillum House and not get embroiled further with Masha’s questionable experiments. Since she’s the only employee at the retreat who questions the leader but also happens to be her lover, we can expect some truly dramatic moments in the upcoming episode. The evolving situation with Heather, who seems to be undergoing a psychological breakdown following her conversation with her dead son Zach under the influence of hallucinogens, will also play out and likely get darker. Her husband Napoleon also seems to be under the impression that their relationship is unmendable, making things even more tumultuous for the Marconi family.

Finally, we can expect more of Masha’s own chequered history to be revealed. A young girl, most likely her daughter, is introduced in episode 6 and promises to hold the key to much of Masha’s so far mysterious motives. Considering the girl seemingly died in a car accident, we could possibly get to know more about how Masha dealt with the loss, and also how that connects with her own near-death experience.

Nine Perfect Strangers Episode 6 Recap

Episode 6 opens with Masha visualizing a young girl eating cake as she digs into Zoe’s leftover birthday cake herself, only to come to her senses and spit it out since she doesn’t eat sugar. We are then taken to the next morning where the residents of Tranquillum House continue to discuss their surreal dreams and then proceed to consume an even stronger dose of hallucinogens. The rest of the day is a psychedelic blur in which Jessica imagines her nose has fallen off and Frances and Tony share a clumsy kiss.

The Marconi family, meanwhile, experience vivid visuals of their late family member Zach, who converses briefly with Zoe and Heather. In the conversation Heather has with the apparition of her dead son, he reminds her that the medication he was prescribed had side effects which included a tendency to think about suicide— something he claims his mother knew about. This causes Heather to break down inconsolably, and Masha has to subsequently sedate her. However, things seem serious as Masha, Yao, and especially Delilah are particularly shaken by Heather’s reaction. The episode then closes with Masha visualizing a young girl who rides her bicycle into an oncoming car.

