No One Will Save You 2: Will There be a Sequel?

Hulu’s ‘No One Will Save You’ is a science-fiction horror movie that follows a young woman’s quest to survive an alien invasion. Written and directed by Brian Duffield, the film centers upon Brynn Adams, a young woman outcast from her local community following a traumatic incident. Brynn’s isolated life is disrupted when aliens invade her house, forcing her to fight for survival. Given the film’s intense and terrifying thriller elements, viewers must be curious to learn if Brynn’s story will continue in a potential sequel. If you seek news about the chances of prospective ‘No One Will Save You 2’ seeing the light of the day, here is everything you need to know!

Will No One Will Save You 2 Happen?

‘No One Will Save You’ was released on September 22, 2023, on Hulu. The film premiered at theaters in New York and Los Angeles on September 19, 2023, before hitting the streaming platform a few days later. The film is also available to stream on Disney+ and Star+ in other territories. It received generally positive reviews from critics upon release, with praise directed to Kaitlyn Dever’s performance, the plotting, and general avoidance of tropes in the alien invasion subgenre.

The film follows Brynn Adams (Dever) as she tries to survive an alien invasion in her hometown where the local community has oscracized her due to a past mistake. The film ends with Brynn reconciling with her past and the aliens sparing her, as Brynn goes on to live a happy life with her local community (possessed by aliens) while the aliens continue to take over the planet. Brynn’s traumatic past drives the film’s narrative, and the ending resolves her internal conflict, leading to a well-rounded, standalone film. Furthermore, the ending also does not hint at the possibility of a sequel through a cliffhanger or a post-credits scene. As a result, the chances of the film receiving a sequel seem bleak.

In an interview with /Film, writer-director Brian Duffield discussed the possibility of a sequel. While Brynn’s story is self-contained, Duffield explained that the film does enough groundwork to convey that the alien invasion is a global event. However, Duffield wasn’t particularly excited about the possibility of making a sequel and rested the chances on the film’s audience response. “I am not the biggest sequel guy. I joked with Kaitlyn, maybe it’s every seven years we’ll do our Before Sunset, and we’ll save you. I could do a sequel. I have no plans to do a sequel,” Duffield stated in the interview.

“If enough people watched it on Hulu and everyone’s begging for it, we’ll talk. There’s not a franchise super plan in my head yet. It would take a lot of work, then I’d be so stressed out that I have to come up with something,” the director added. From the director’s words, it is evident that a sequel is not currently on the cards but could materialize if the film exceeds Hulu’s viewership expectations. Assuming a sequel is greenlit by Hulu in the coming months, work on the second installment will only commence once the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are resolved. Therefore, if a sequel does materialize, it will likely be a while before it arrives on our screens.

The first installment was formally announced in 2021 before premiering a couple of years later. The potential sequel will likely also follow a similar production timeline. As a result, viewers can expect to see a prospective ‘No One Will Save You 2’ release sometime in early 2025. However, given Duffield’s suggestion that he currently has no plans to expand the film into a franchise, viewers should remain cautiously optimistic about the sequel’s chances of happening.

Read More: Where Was No One Will Save You Filmed?