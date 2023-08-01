Non-Stop 2: Will There be a Sequel?

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, ‘Non-Stop’ is a 2014 action-thriller film starring Liam Neeson and Julianne Moore in the lead roles. It follows William “Bill” Marks, an alcoholic ex-NYPD officer turned US Air Marshal forced to deal with a hijacking incident onboard an international flight from New York to London. However, Marks faces trouble finding the hijacker when he is framed for the incident. Given the movie’s high-stakes action and enthralling narrative, fans must wonder if it will be followed up with a second installment. If you are looking for details about the possibility of a sequel to ‘Non-Stop,’ here is everything we know!

Will Non-Stop 2 Happen?

‘Non-Stop’ received a theatrical release in the United States on February 28, 2014, following its premiere in Paris, France, on January 27, 2014. The movie premiered to generally mixed reviews from critics who praised its tense atmosphere, premise, and performances. However, the convoluted plot, especially the third act, was criticized. Nonetheless, the movie emerged as a major commercial success grossing roughly $222.8 million at the global box office. Given the move’s strong financial performance, rumors of a sequel have been making waves since its release. However, a second installment is yet to materialize.

Following the movie’s release, producer Joel Silver (‘Die Hard‘) spoke about the possibilities of a sequel during an interview with Entertainment Weekly in June 2014. “I need to think of a way to put them in an equal situation. But when I make a sequel, I like to replicate the experience, not replicate the movie. I’m not going to put them on a plane again, of course,” Silver stated, implying that he had plans for a second installment. “He has a touch of Sherlock Holmes in that he has to figure out what’s going on, and then he has to figure out how to solve it. I think that character’s a great character, and we’ll try to figure (out) something else to do. I haven’t thought about it yet. But I have to, sooner or later,” the producer added.

Silver’s words indicate that there were no immediate plans for a sequel at the time of its release, and any follow-ups materializing would depend on the availability of a concept that naturally extends the original movie’s premise. Since many years have passed since Silver’s initial statement, it is safe to deduce that a viable concept for a sequel is yet to be developed. However, Silver is yet to definitely rule out the possibility of a sequel, leaving some room for a follow to materialize in the future.

In 2018, Director Jaume Collet-Serra collaborated with Liam Neeson for the action-thriller movie ‘The Commuter.’ It follows Neeson’s character as he finds himself at the center of an enthralling conspiracy on a train. While prompting the movie, Collet-Serra called it a spiritual sequel to ‘Non-Stop,’ since both movies revolve around a high-stakes mission on a long-distance, high-speed vehicle. However, Collet-Serra is yet to comment on the possibility of a direct sequel to ‘Non-Stop.’

Since the movie’s release, Collet-Serra has gone on to helm several hit projects, including the Dwayne Johnson starters ‘Jungle Cruise‘ and ‘Black Adam.’ Meanwhile, Neeson has starred in films such as ‘The Ice Road,’ and ‘Marlowe,’ with several more in the pipeline. Thus, given the busy schedules of Neeson and Collet-Serra, the stars would have to align themselves to make a ‘Non-Stop’ sequel happen. Moreover, the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes would affect any plans for work on a direct sequel, assuming such a project is in active development.

Ultimately, a sequel to ‘Non-Stop’ remains a theoretical possibility, given the movie’s financial success and overall popularity. However, the chances of a sequel materializing hinge on several uncontrollable factors, primarily the viability of a concept and premise matching the original. Assuming the creative team develops an exciting concept and Neeson and Collet-Serra come on board in the coming months, we could see a ‘Non-Stop 2’ release sometime in 2025, at the earliest. Nonetheless, seeing how a sequel hasn’t materialized in nearly a decade since the movie’s release, viewers should not get their hopes very high.

Read More: Where Was Non-Stop (2014) Filmed?