Normal People Season 2 Release Date, Cast, and Plot Details

‘Normal People’ explores the emotional ups and downs of young love and delves deep into the messy complexities that come along with it. Centered around Marianne and Connell, the romantic drama series follows them through their final days in secondary school and into college, making the most of the tumultuous period to weave a dreamy yet authentic feeling tale.

The show gets its narrative from Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel of the same name and has been well received for its efforts. Critics have also found a lot to like and have lauded the show for its acting, writing, and direction, while fans of the source material love the fact that the screen adaptation stays faithful to the nuances of the sourcebook. With Marianne and Connell’s young lives just beginning to blossom, there is a lot more that we want to know about them. But will there be another season that will oblige us? Let’s take a look at what we know about ‘Normal People’ season 2.

Normal People Season 2 Release Date

‘Normal People’ season 1 premiered in the United States on April 29, 2020, on Hulu. All 12 half-hour episodes of the season released simultaneously. Ahead of its US release, the show premiered in the UK on April 26, 2020, on BBC Three and in Ireland on April 28, 2020, on RTÉ One.

As far as season 2 is concerned, we’d suggest you don’t hold your breath for it. Despite its stellar reception and promising run of four Emmy Award nominations, as per reports in March 2021, the show’s Hulu publicist clarified that the romantic drama was always intended to be a limited series. The fact that the on-screen story ends where the book does only cements this point, though it doesn’t make the show’s end definitive.

After all, in July 2020, executive producer Lenny Abrahamson revealed how he wouldn’t mind checking back in with the characters. Meanwhile, executive producer Ed Guiney hinted that there might be a “version” of the show down the line that could be explored. Moreover, author Sally Rooney said that if everything aligns, she wouldn’t mind revisiting the characters in five years to find out what happened to them and where they are.

So, if the show continues beyond its first round, it wouldn’t be the first time that a limited series has been expanded. Netflix’s ‘Thirteen Reasons Why,’ and USA Network’s ‘The Sinner‘ were also expanded although they were initially envisioned as a limited series. If that happens, we might get another season, but not anytime soon. With that said, we can expect ‘Normal People’ season 2 to release sometime in 2023 or later.

Apart from a potential renewal down the road, there is good news for those looking for a show to fill the ‘Normal People’ shaped hole in their hearts. The team behind the beloved show is currently working on another project based on Rooney’s debut novel, ‘Conversations With Friends,’ which is being dubbed as the former’s “cousin.” Hopefully, it will help us bide our time until the showrunners decide to come out with another chapter of Marianne and Connell’s dreamy tale.

Normal People Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The cast of ‘Normal People’ is led by Daisy Edgar-Jones (Marianne) and Paul Mescal (Connell), who essay the show’s central couple. The supporting cast consists of Desmond Eastwood (Niall), Aislín McGuckin (Denise), Sarah Greene (Lorraine), Frank Blake (Alan), and others. Given that signs point to a potential season 2 being set a few years in the future, we expect Jones and Mescal to reprise their roles. But since the central characters will likely be in a completely different phase of their lives, it remains to be seen which of the supporting cast members will return.

Normal People Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 closes with Connell and Marianne’s relationship beginning to mend after the former helps the latter deal with her abusive brother Alan. Later, Connell receives an offer to study in New York, and the season finale closes with the couple reflecting on the uncertain future of their relationship.

In the potential season 2, we expect to catch up with Connell and Marianne a few years on, in a completely different chapter of their lives. It is quite likely that the potential season 2 might open with them not together and then explore how they once again fall in love. Depending upon just how much of a time jump there is, the potential sophomore edition could even find them married (to different people) and with children of their own. However, this is speculative, and only time will tell whether we will get to see more of Connell and Marianne.

