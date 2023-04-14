Obsession Season 2: Possibilities Explored

Based on Josephine Hart’s novel ‘Damage,’ Netflix’s erotic thriller series ‘Obsession’ revolves around William Farrow, a famed British surgeon who meets his son Jay’s girlfriend Anna Barton. William and Anna get into a highly secretive affair despite the latter’s engagement with the former’s son. The series progresses through the growth of their togetherness, which unsettles the lives of William’s family members, especially Jay.

The show received favorable reviews from critics and audiences alike, garnering praises for its highly erotic narrative and the performances of Charlie Murphy and Richard Armitage. The erotic drama premiered in April 2023 as well. The first season of the series ends with several questions partially answered, making the viewers wonder whether a sophomore round of the show will get materialized. Well, let us share our thoughts regarding the same!

Will Obsession Season 2 Happen?

‘Obsession’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on April 13, 2023, on Netflix. The first season comprises four episodes with a runtime of 33-43 minutes each.

As far as the prospects of the second season are concerned, here’s what we can share. Netflix billed ‘Obsession’ as a limited series, indicating that a sophomore round of the same was never a part of the plans. The first season of the series depicts the events of Josephine Hart’s novel ‘Damage,’ the source text of the series, completely, which makes it clear that the writers of the series are satisfied with the four episodes of the series. Therefore, the chances of the erotic drama getting renewed for a second season are indeed low. However, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the sophomore round is an impossibility.

Shows such as ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘The Sinner’ were originally conceived as limited shows, only to end up becoming multi-season series. The examples of such shows make it clear that the success of a limited series can change the fate of the same. If the viewership of the first season of the series gets recorded beyond the expectations of the streaming giant, along with several other factors, the renewal of the series may not be an impossibility. The first round of the erotic drama ends with enough scope for a second season as well. Therefore, we may not be able to blame the viewers for expecting more episodes of the series.

The first season ends with William and Anna parting ways after Jay’s accidental death. Although William lets her know that he wants to remain in a relationship with her, Anna reveals that she cannot share her life with him due to the pain his son’s death has caused. She breaks up with William with the hope of starting a new chapter of her life. As the first step, she starts consulting a therapist, with whom she shares some sparks. Considering Anna’s destructive nature, the possible second season of the show can follow her intricate relationship with the therapist. William may try his best to find a way to reunite with Anna as well.

Netflix can also consider turning ‘Obsession’ into an anthology series to follow a new and independent storyline in the second season. If that’s the case, the sophomore round can follow another tale of forbidden desire and yearning, exploring the consequences of the same. In light of the success of erotic shows and films on the streaming platform, Netflix can consider developing ‘Obsession’ into a franchise or anthology series, starting with a second season. If renewed soon, we can expect ‘Obsession’ season 2 to release sometime in Q1 2025.

