Set in the neighborhood of Freeridge in Los Angeles, ‘On My Block’ follows a group of teenagers as they navigate their lives in school and the outside world. Dangerous situations often arise that test their friendship. The teen-comedy drama television series first released on March 16, 2018, on Netflix. Created by Lauren Iungerich, Jeremy Haft, and Eddie Gonzalez, the show has been appreciated for its diverse cast, performances, and storyline.

The way the coming-of-age dramedy folds in crime and the understanding of violence into everyday life adds depth to the narrative and the interpersonal dynamics between the street-savvy friends. The cliffhanger at the end of season 3 has got fans eagerly awaiting an update on another season. Whether or not that will happen is a question, and we have the answer!

On My Block Season 4 Release Date

‘On My Block’ season 3 premiered in its entirety on March 11, 2020, on Netflix. The third season consists of eight episodes with a runtime of 27-36 minutes each.

Here is what we know about the fourth season. The series was given the green light for season 4 on January 29, 2021, but a release date has not been announced yet. The renewal is not surprising given that the show has been consistently topping the charts on Netflix following the release of season 3. Moreover, showrunner Lauren Iungerich signed a multi-year overall output deal with the streaming giant in March 2020.

The pandemic has disrupted production schedules for most TV shows and films. However, the upcoming season has been scheduled to commence filming in March 2021 and wrap up in June 2021. Although the season is slated to land in 2021, we do not see it happening anytime before fall. Therefore, we can expect ‘On My Block Season 4’ to release sometime in late 2021. The fourth season will comprise ten episodes.

The squad is linking up for one last adventure. On My Block is coming back for a 4th and final season! pic.twitter.com/aYWTeUKkvg — On My Block (@OnMyBlock) January 29, 2021

Unfortunately, it is also the show’s final outing. The increased pay hike of the main cast members seems to be responsible for the decision. Following the renegotiations with Netflix, the key cast members have reportedly seen their collective pay increase from $200,000 per episode in the first two seasons to $650,000 for season 3 and eventually to $850,000 for season 4. Therefore, if the show was producing a fifth season, the figure would have easily crossed $1 million.

On My Block Season 4 Cast: Who is in it?

Almost all the principal cast members will reprise their roles. This means we will see Sierra Capri (Monsé Finnie), Brett Gray (Jamal Turner), Jason Genao (Ruben “Ruby” Martinez Jr.), Jessica Marie Garcia (Jasmine Flores), and Diego Tinoco (Cesar Diaz) once more. Julio Macias (Oscar “Spooky” Diaz) was promoted to the main cast billing in season 3; therefore, he will return as well.

Season 4 will also feature Peggy Blow, who plays Ruby’s grandmother Marisol Martinez. Other cast members that are likely to return include Jahking Guillory (Latrelle), Paula Garces (Geny Martinez), Raushanah Simmons (Mrs. Turner), Eric Neil Gutierrez (Ruben Martinez), and Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson (Kendra).

On My Block Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 3 ends with a time jump two years into the future, where the friends seem to have drifted apart and are living their own lives. Monsé is busy with her new group of friends at the boarding school. Ruby and Jamal do not seem to be on good terms, but Jamal has started playing football again. As for Cesar and Spooky, tables have turned. While Spooky has let go of the gang life to concentrate on his relationship since his partner is expecting his child, Cesar seems to have taken his spot in the Santos gang. However, Ruby and Jasmine look like they are going strong.

The fourth season will shine a light on the dynamics of the once-close group of friends and explore why they have grown apart. Iungerich also revealed that the friends might get to a point where they contemplate killing someone, and although they wiggle out of the situation, it will take a toll on them emotionally.

