On the Verge Season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Julie Delpy (‘Two Days in New York’), ‘On the Verge’ is a comedy series about four friends pursuing love and professional fulfillment. The story predominantly takes place in the pre-COVID Los Angeles, where Justine, Anne, Ell, and Yasmin have been friends since 2000. Now, about 20 years later, the four women navigate through motherhood and other responsibilities while dealing with midlife crises.

Following its premiere, the show received mostly positive reviews. Critics praised the show’s humor and the performances of the main cast. If you already watched the first season and are wondering whether there will be a sophomore season of the show, we got you covered.

On the Verge Season 2 Release Date

‘On the Verge’ season 1 premiered on September 7, 2021, on Netflix. It comprises 12 episodes of 28-36-minute runtime each. The first season is also available on Canal+, a French premium TV channel. As for season 2, this is what we know.

Neither Netflix executives nor show creators have made any official statement about developing a sophomore season of ‘On the Verge.’ However, it’s a great show with relatable characters, a unique brand of humor, and sublime performances by the cast. Delpy and her collaborators have created a plot that can last for several seasons. Netflix has always shown interest in promoting unique stories by developing shows and films around them, and if they manage to strike a chord with the audience, renew them for several seasons or develop an entire film franchise.

Shows like ‘Virgin River,’ ‘The Upshaws,’ and ‘The Ranch’ are great examples of this. If ‘On the Verge’ manages to replicate the aforementioned show’s viewership numbers, then the renewal for the second season is only a matter of time. The production for the inaugural season suffered a 3-month delay and was ultimately filmed between the first and second waves of the pandemic. As of late summer 2021, the US is still reeling from the effects of the third wave despite widespread vaccination. Moreover, there are already reports about an oncoming fourth wave. So, even if the show gets renewed, it might be a while before it goes back into production. Considering all this, we can presume that ‘On the Verge’ season 2 will come out sometime in 2023.

On the Verge Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in It?

‘On the Verge’ stars Delpy as Justine, a successful chef and budding author. The cast also includes Sarah Jones as Yasmin, Alexia Landeau as Ell, Elisabeth Shue as Anne, Daphne Albert as Sarah, Timm Sharp as William, Christopher Convery as Albert, Giovanni Ribisi as Jerry, Dhruv Uday Singh as Evan, Jennifer E. Gardner as Gretchen, Jayden Haynes-Starr as Orion, Duke Cutler as Oliver, Troy Garity as George, and Kai To as Kai. Most members of the cast will likely return in the prospective second season.

On the Verge Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In season 1, the paintball event doesn’t go well for Orion, for whose birthday it was arranged. Having learned that Anne plans to live independently and not take money from her mother anymore, George panics and tells Anne that he is ready to return home, but she declines. Ell and her family start to gain social-media popularity. Justine tells Martin that she is leaving him. The season ends as a newscaster speaks about COVID.

In the prospective second season, Gretchen will likely give birth to her child. Julie and her Argentine lover might move in together. Anne will initially struggle without her mother’s financial support. Ell’s channel might go viral, while Yasmin might once more try for an ordinary job. The pandemic will likely play a significant role in the next season, which will allow the show to explore themes like loneliness and depression.

Read More: Is On the Verge a True Story?