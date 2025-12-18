‘One Of Them Days 2’ Starts Filming in Los Angeles in March 2026

Keke Palmer and Grammy-winning singer SZA will be back together in the City of Angels for the filming of ‘One Of Them Days 2,’ the sequel to the buddy comedy movie ‘One Of Them Days.’ The upcoming movie will be directed by Lawrence Lamont, who helmed the first one. Syreeta Singleton, who wrote the script for the first one, is back writing this one. Principal photography will take place in Los Angeles from March 2026 onwards. While the plot is under wraps, Palmer and SZA will reprise their roles as best friends/roommates, Dreux and Alyssa.

In ‘One Of Them Days,’ Dreux and Alyssa go on an “adventurous” journey to find their rent and avoid eviction. This is after they find out that Alyssa’s boyfriend, Keshawn (Joshua Neal), has blown the rent money, which they had saved. The movie ends with the two ladies moving to a newly refurbished apartment. Perhaps, the sequel will show Dreux and Alyssa going on a new “adventure.”

We last saw Palmer in Aziz Ansari’s comedy movie ‘Good Fortune,’ wherein she played Elena, the crush of Arj (Ansari). Before that, she featured in the Eddie Murphy-starrer action comedy ‘The Pickup,’ Jordan Peele’s sci-fi horror flick ‘Nope,’ Krystin Ver Linden’s crime drama ‘Alice,’ and KeyTV’s horror anthology series ‘Dread Manor.’ Her upcoming projects include Boots Riley’s comedy movie ‘I Love Boosters,’ which also stars Demi Moore, Naomi Ackie, and Eiza González; and ‘The Angry Birds Movie 3.’

SZA made her acting debut with ‘One of Them Days.’ We will next see her alongside Chloe Cherry and Eddie Huang in ‘Tuna Melt,’ a dramedy Huang wrote and will direct. Her latest album, titled ‘SOS,’ came out in December. It is her second album, after ‘Ctrl,’ which was released in 2017. It has 23 tracks featuring Travis Scott, Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

Los Angeles served as the production base for comedy movies like ‘The Naked Gun,’ ‘Freakier Friday,’ and ‘The Nice Guys.’

