One of Us Is Lying Episode 4 Release Date and Spoilers

Secrets begin to spill rapidly in episode 3 of ‘One of Us Is Lying,’ and more students are shown to have had motives to kill Simon. The four prime suspects continue to grapple with their own dark secrets even as the investigation begins to heat up. A few unlikely friendships also seem to be forming, which will likely change the dynamics of the group and lead to more scandalous revelations. There’s a lot that the upcoming episode is building towards, so when do we finally get to see it? Here’s everything we know about ‘One of Us Is Lying’ episode 4.

One of Us Is Lying Episode 4 Release Date

‘One of Us Is Lying’ episode 4 is set to premiere on October 14, 2021, at 3 am ET on Peacock. Episodes 4, 5, and 6 will release simultaneously on the streaming platform then, and the last two episodes of the season are slated for the following Thursday. The first three episodes of the show premiered on October 7, 2021. In all, season 1 has eight episodes of approximately 50 minutes each.

Where to Stream One of Us Is Lying Episode 4 Online?

‘One of Us Is Lying’ is a Peacock Original, and episode 4 is therefore available to stream on the streaming platform Peacock. All previous and newly released episodes can be accessed on the platform.

One of Us Is Lying Episode 4 Spoilers

Episode 4 promises to be an exciting one as it kicks off the 3-episode installment being released simultaneously. We can expect to see the investigation into Simon’s death continue, with the police detective beginning to pressurize the four prime suspects (Bronwyn, Nate, Cooper, and Addy). More scandalous secrets about various students will also be revealed, showing once again that multiple people would have liked to silence Simon.

We might also be given hints about the alleged conspiracy, which resulted in each of the four students ending up in detention on the fateful day. This would be a significant plot twist as the prime suspect would then be outside the group. The teacher that sentenced all four students to detention is a potential suspect, and her angle could be explored in episode 4. Finally, the motives of secondary characters like Jake, Maeve, and Janae have also been hinted at and could come into play in the upcoming episode.

One of Us Is Lying Episode 3 Recap

Episode 3, titled ‘One of Us Is Not Like the Others,’ delves into Cooper’s past and reveals some of the other characters’ secrets. The episode opens in the aftermath of the announcement about Addy cheating on Jake. The next announcement on the About That app reveals that Bronwyn stole exam papers. Following that, an announcement about Jake selling drugs to an inebriated girl who eventually overdosed paints the troubled high schooler as a cold-blooded criminal. Finally, the fact that Cooper uses drugs to help his athletic ability is also revealed.

In flashbacks, we see how Cooper and Keely have an agreement to keep up appearances as a couple because it benefits them both. The former gets to keep his sexual preferences a secret, and his “pretend girlfriend” finds a way to deal with her troublesome ex-boyfriend. That Simon knew about Cooper’s affinity for men and the fact that he took drugs is also revealed, hinting that Cooper had multiple reasons to silence his murdered classmate.

Read More: Where is One of Us Is Lying Filmed?