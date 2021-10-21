One of Us Is Lying Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Peacock’s ‘One of Us Is Lying’ follows an intriguing murder mystery that begins with the death of a student during detention. His classmates then find themselves in the middle of a chaotic investigation that threatens to reveal their darkest secrets. As they try and prove their innocence while keeping their respective secrets hidden, the narrative reveals even more characters who could have committed the crime, and the list of suspects keeps expanding.

Based on the 2017 young adult novel of the same name by Karen M. McManus, the show has garnered praise for its unpredictable story that keeps audiences guessing as to who the killer is. Though the biggest questions get answered in the season 1 finale, there are still some unsolved mysteries. It also seems like the central characters are not completely out of danger yet. So can we expect more? Here’s everything we know about ‘One of Us Is Lying’ season 2.

One of Us Is Lying Season 2 Release Date

‘One of Us Is Lying’ season 1 premiered on October 7, 2021, on Peacock. The first three episodes of the show released simultaneously, after which episodes 4, 5, and 6 came out the following Thursday, on October 14. The last two episodes of season 1 came out on October 21, and the season has eight episodes in total, each with a runtime of between 40 and 50 minutes.

As far as season 2 is concerned, there has been no official announcement as to whether it is greenlit. However, fans should not despair just yet as the chances for a follow-up season seem good. For one, season 1 ends with a cliffhanger that signifies that the mystery is not completely solved and that the central characters might not be completely out of danger just yet. The fact that the main antagonist is not clearly shown to be dead or alive also gives the feeling that there is still more to the story.

Additionally, there are characters like Janae, Maeve, and TJ, who seemingly have rich backstories that have not been explored yet. They could very easily play the roles of the antagonist in the follow-up season, but more on the season 2 plot later. Perhaps the biggest reason that season 2 seems likely (despite not being confirmed as yet) is that there is plenty more source material. McManus has penned sequels to ‘One of Us Is Lying,’ which is her debut novel. Therefore, we could very well see a follow-up season based on the season 1 sourcebook’s sequel— ‘Two Can Keep a Secret.’

Another factor to keep in mind is viewership numbers, and the show will have a much better chance of being greenlit for season 2 if it can garner enough eyeballs. If greenlit soon, we can expect to see ‘One of Us Is Lying’ season 2 sometime around mid to end 2022.

One of Us Is Lying Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Mark McKenna essays the central character, Simon, and is joined by Marianly Tejada (Bronwyn), Cooper van Grootel (Nate), Chibuikem Uche (Cooper), Annalisa Cochrane (Addy), and Barrett Carnahan (Jake). The supporting cast includes Jessica McLeod (Janae), Melissa Collazo (Maeve), Sara Thompson (Vanessa), Karim Diane (Kris), Zenia Marshall (Keely), Jacque Drew (Detective Wheeler), and others. Since the mystery revolves around the central characters and their acquaintances, we can expect all of the cast members to come back in the potential season 2.

One of Us Is Lying Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 closes with the revelation that Simon ingested a capsule containing the fatal peanut oil based on a dare by Jake. Though the former expected himself to be saved, the latter changed his mind and decided to let Simon perish so he could frame his unfaithful girlfriend, Addy. Incriminating evidence is eventually found on a videogame console in Jake’s room, but the boy is said to have run away. However, the four central suspects, Bronwyn, Nate, Addy, and Cooper, know the truth, which is that Jake accidentally died from a bullet wound during a fight between him, Cooper, and Janae.

In the potential season 2, we can expect the Bayview Four to be haunted by Jake’s death as it seems like someone is trying to blackmail them with it. This will open an uncomfortable can of worms as the characters will feel pressured and might once again begin to reveal each other’s secrets. With Jake seemingly out of the picture, we can also expect a new antagonist that could potentially be Janae, Maeve, and TJ, who were all close to the season 1 mystery.

