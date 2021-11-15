One Piece Episode 1000 Release Date and Spoilers

Based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, ‘One Piece‘ is an action-adventure show that is rated as one of the best anime of all time. The series centers upon an ambitious young man named Monkey D. Luffy, who follows his heart and decides to become the Pirate King. In order to achieve his elusive dreams and get his hands on the titular treasure, he forms a crew called Straw Hats Pirates and enlists a group of just as exciting companions to achieve his crazy goals.

The first episode of the show premiered on October 20, 1999, and it is now one of the longest-running anime of all time. With its 1000th episode about to release, fans can’t be any more excited. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

One Piece Episode 1000 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 1000 titled ‘Overwhelming Strength! The Straw Hats Come Together!’ is slated to premiere on November 21, 2021. Toei Animation Studio has developed the show with Shōji Yonemura overseeing the scripts and Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki collaborating as the directors. The music of the action-adventure anime is composed by Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1000 English Dub Online?

‘One Piece’ is accessible for streaming on Funimation. People with a subscription can head here to watch the latest episodes with Japanese audio and English subtitles. The show is also available on Crunchyroll and VRV. In Scandinavian countries, fans can stream the series on Wakanim. Netflix Japan, One Piece’s Official YouTube Channel, Animelab, and Anime Digital Network have ‘One Piece’ in their catalogs as well.

One Piece Episode 1000 Spoilers

In episode 999, with Jimbei and Nico going after Big Mom, Luffy decides to climb to the roof of the dome to reach Kaido, who is fighting the minks on his own. However, just when he is about to reach there, the Queen interferes and transforms into the dinosaur form. Unfortunately, King soon arrives at her side with the beast pirates flying unit, forcing the Straw Hats to assemble. They must push the enemies back so that Luffy can fight off the King and Sanji can take on the Queen.

With the full moon approaching, minks now will be able to transform into their stronger form. Nekomamushi and Inurashi will, therefore, pose a threat for Jack, who has almost destroyed the entire Wano last time they confronted each other. In episode 1000, Luffy will finally take on the Queen and the King thanks to some assistance offered by the Straw Hat Pirates. Jack will have formidable opponents this time, and he is unlikely to do the kind of damage he once did in Wano.

