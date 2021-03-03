Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, ‘One Piece’ is an action-adventure anime that predominantly revolves around Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who gains the power of elasticity after eating a Devil Fruit. Drawing inspiration from his idol Gol D. Roger, he begins his life as a pirate. In time, he forms his own crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, named after his signature straw hat. The show premiered on October 20, 1999, and is currently in its 20th season. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘One Piece.’

One Piece Episode 965 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 965, titled ‘Crossing Swords! Roger and Whitebeard!’, is set to release on March 7, 2021. The anime is produced by Toei Animation Studio, which also created other well-known anime like ‘Dorohedoro’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki are currently affiliated with the series as directors, and Shōji Yonemura is overseeing the scriptwriting. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi provided the music.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 965 English Dub Online?

Episodes of ‘One Piece’ are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Crunchyroll, Funimation, and One Piece Official Channel. Funimation simulcasts the English dubbed version of the episodes. One Piece’ with English dubbing is also available on Hulu and Netflix.

Crunchyroll streams the Spanish subtitled version of the anime, whereas Netflix streams the Spanish dubbed version in certain South American countries. Italian, German, Russian, and Portuguese dubbed versions are available on Crunchyroll. German and Russian variations are also available on Wakanim. Episodes belonging to the Wano Arc can be streamed on Anime-on Demand. The French dubbed version can be watched on Anime Digital Network. Japanese fans can catch the show on Netflix Japan with original audio and Japanese subtitles.

One Piece Episode 965 Spoilers

In episode 964, Amatsuki helps Oden recover from the injuries he received while holding on to the chain attached to the Whitebeard ship. The following day, those abductors, from whom Oden protected Amatsuki, along with the rest of the Takotopus Pirates and their captain Karma, reappear. Still weak from his ordeal, Oden barely keeps up as he fights Karma. But then, Newgate and his crew arrive. The Takotopus Pirates quickly disperse, and Newgate knocks Karma out. Newgate subsequently lets both Oden and Amatsuki become part of his crew.

After Oden gets on the ship, he discovers Izo, Inuarashi, and Nekomamushi are also there. Oden travels all over the world with the Whitebeard Pirates and learns about the World Government and the Marines. Oden and Amatsuki grow close during their incredible adventure together, and she gives birth to their son, Kozuki Momonosuke. In episode 965, Oden and Whitebeard might have an encounter with Gol D. Roger.

