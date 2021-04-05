‘One Piece’ is inarguably one of the most influential anime shows of all time. Along with the original manga series, it has not only spawned an ever-growing multi-media franchise, but it has also inspired an evolution in every facet of the anime industry. Eiichiro Oda is the writer and illustrator of the source material. The story centers around Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who becomes a legendary pirate in the course of the series. His crew, the Straw Hats Pirates, is named after his signature hat. The anime premiered on October 20, 1999, and currently airing its 20th season. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 969 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 969, titled ‘To the Land of Wano! The Roger Pirates Disband!’, is set to release on March 28, 2021. It is produced by Toei Animation Studio, which also created other well-known anime like ‘Dorohedoro’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki are currently affiliated with the series as directors, and Shōji Yonemura is overseeing the scriptwriting. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi provided the music.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 969 English Dub Online?

Episodes of ‘One Piece’ are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Crunchyroll, Funimation, and One Piece Official Channel. Funimation simulcasts the English dubbed version of the episodes. One Piece’ with English dubbing is also available on Hulu and Netflix.

Crunchyroll streams the Spanish subtitled version of the anime, whereas Netflix streams the Spanish dubbed version in certain South American countries. Italian, German, Russian, and Portuguese dubbed versions are available on Crunchyroll. German and Russian variations are also available on Wakanim. Episodes belonging to the Wano Arc can be streamed on Anime-on Demand. The French dubbed version can be watched on Anime Digital Network. Japanese fans can catch the show on Netflix Japan with original audio and Japanese subtitles.

One Piece Episode 969 Spoilers

In episode 968, as the Roger Pirates make their way to the Wano Country, Toki suddenly grows ill, and Oden discovers that his wife will die if she continues with them in their journey to the Last Island. With considerable reluctance and on Toki’s insistence, Oden leaves her and their children behind in Kuri. The pirates reach Zou, the island on the back of the titanic elephant Zunesha.

Buggy is forced to stay behind after developing the flu at their next stop, and Shanks stays with him. After traveling around the world and reaching the Last Island, Roger is hailed as the Pirate King. The episode ends as Roger renames the Last Island as Laugh Tale Island. In episode 969, with his goals fulfilled and his disease taking over his body, Roger might disband his crew. This might lead to Oden permanently returning to Wano Country and finding out everything that has happened there in his absence.

