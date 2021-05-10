One of the most popular and influential anime of all time, ‘One Piece’ depicts the life and adventures of its hero, Monkey D. Luffy, a notorious pirate captain. He grew up admiring the “Red Haired” Shanks and wants to find the eponymous treasure someday, which originally belongs to the legendary Pirate King Gol D. Roger. Over the course of the early part of the show, Luffy recruits several talented people for what would become the Straw Hat Pirates. The anime is based on a shounen manga series created by Eiichiro Oda. It premiered on October 20, 1999, and is currently in its 20th season. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 974 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 974, titled ‘Oden Wouldn’t Be Oden If It Wasn’t Boiled!’, is set to release on May 16, 2021. It is produced by Toei Animation Studio, which also created other well-known anime like ‘Dorohedoro’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki are currently affiliated with the series as directors, and Shōji Yonemura is overseeing the scriptwriting. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi provided the music.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 974 English Dub Online?

Episodes of ‘One Piece’ are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Crunchyroll, Funimation, and One Piece Official Channel. Funimation simulcasts the English dubbed version of the episodes. One Piece’ with English dubbing is also available on Hulu and Netflix.

Crunchyroll streams the Spanish subtitled version of the anime, whereas Netflix streams the Spanish dubbed version in certain South American countries. Italian, German, Russian, and Portuguese dubbed versions are available on Crunchyroll. German and Russian variations are also available on Wakanim. Episodes belonging to the Wano Arc can be streamed on Anime-on Demand. The French dubbed version can be watched on Anime Digital Network. Japanese fans can catch the show on Netflix Japan with original audio and Japanese subtitles.

One Piece Episode 974 Spoilers

In episode 973, while Orochi refuses Oden’s proposal, Kaido accepts it. And that is how Oden’s hour in the pot begins. He grabs a wooden plank and orders his retainers to stand on it. As the clock ticks on, people start to find the spectacle boring. Shinobu, who is there as well, lashes out against one of the spectators and then reveals the sacrifice Oden has made for the country and its people. She was there when he stormed Orochi’s castle and dueled Kaido. He discovered that Orochi had plans to give hundreds of citizens to Kaido. Knowing the horrible fate that they and the others who would follow them would face, Oden reluctantly accepted Orochi’s proposal.

So, he danced every week for the next five years, keeping hundreds of people safe with each dance. Orochi promised him that he and Kaido would leave after five years, and Oden had no choice but to believe him. The people, who gathered to watch Oden and his retainers die, are stunned after hearing what Shinobu has to say. They realize that the daimyo they mocked as the “silly lord” was protecting them all along. In episode 974, Oden might ask his retainers to open up their country. As the last act of defiance against Orochi and Kaido, he will likely ensure the safety of his retainers before Orochi or Kaido kills him.

