Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, ‘One Piece’ is an action-adventure anime that predominantly revolves around Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who gains the power of elasticity after eating a Devil Fruit. Drawing inspiration from his idol Gol D. Roger, he begins his life as a pirate and eventually establishes his own crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, named after his signature straw hat. The show premiered on October 20, 1999, and is currently in its 20th season. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘One Piece.’

One Piece Episode 975 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 975, titled ‘The Castle on Fire! The Fate of the Kozuki Clan!’, is set to release on May 23, 2021. It is produced by Toei Animation Studio, which also created other well-known anime like ‘Dorohedoro’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki are currently affiliated with the series as directors, and Shōji Yonemura is overseeing the scriptwriting. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi provided the music.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 975 English Dub Online?

Episodes of ‘One Piece’ are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Crunchyroll, Funimation, and One Piece Official Channel. Funimation simulcasts the English dubbed version of the episodes. One Piece’ with English dubbing is also available on Hulu and Netflix.

Crunchyroll streams the Spanish subtitled version of the anime, whereas Netflix streams the Spanish dubbed version in certain South American countries. Italian, German, Russian, and Portuguese dubbed versions are available on Crunchyroll. German and Russian variations are also available on Wakanim. Episodes belonging to the Wano Arc can be streamed on Anime-on Demand. The French dubbed version can be watched on Anime Digital Network. Japanese fans can catch the show on Netflix Japan with original audio and Japanese subtitles.

One Piece Episode 975 Spoilers

In episode 974, Shinobu’s words stun the crowd. They realize they can’t even comprehend the sheer extent of love Oden has for Wano Country and its citizens. Fukurokuju tries to stop Shinobu, claiming that the people will only remember that the silly lord who tried to challenge the Shogun is dead. However, that increasingly is turning out to be not the case. People ask Orochi to spare Oden’s life. Infuriated, he orders his men to fire arrows and bullets at people.

Oden understands that he is not getting out of the pot alive, so he gives his retainers one final instruction: open the Wano Country. After the hour is over, Orochi declares that he has changed his mind, and Oden will now be shot and not boiled alive. Oden throws the plank as far as he can, ensuring the safety of the Akazaya Nine. Before shooting him, Kaido informs Oden that he has killed Higurashi. Oden sees his entire life flash before his eyes and dies with a smile on his face. In episode 975, Orochi and Kaido’s forces will likely attack Kuri Castle and set it ablaze. Toki might use her powers one last time to send her and Oden’s children 20 years into the future.

